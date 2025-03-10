Major winter storm brewing in Plains packs dangerous threats of high winds, blizzards and fires

Fast Facts:

Widespread power outages and blizzard conditions are likely in the Plains on Friday due to blowing snow.

Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis are bracing for high-impact wind conditions and likely airport delays.

While a lack of cold air may limit snow totals, whiteout conditions could make travel impossible.

A potent winter storm is expected to barrel across the nation this week, unleashing a dangerous mix of extreme weather threats, including ferocious winds, blinding blizzards and critically elevated fire risks.

"From a pressure reading standpoint, it could get as deep and as low as what we would see some Category 2 hurricanes in the Atlantic or even the eastern Pacific basins." — FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan

Beginning as an atmospheric river drenching California, the powerful storm system will rapidly intensify, prompting urgent warnings for residents across the Upper Midwest, High Plains and Southwest.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm set to emerge from the Rockies and rapidly strengthen over the Plains by Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Blizzard on the Plains this weekend

Similar to last week, this system could challenge low-pressure records for parts of the Plains, plunging from the mid-990s millibars to the lower to mid-970s millibars in a short time, the FOX Forecast Center said. If the storm undergoes this rapid intensification, it will generate a massive wind response across much of the central U.S.

This system could challenge low-pressure records for parts of the region.

(FOX Weather)



When you add in the precipitation component, and if it's cold enough, you get blowing snow and maybe a blizzard.

In the High Plains, whiteouts with blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are expected. The Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming and parts of Minnesota will be the most at risk. However, the FOX Forecast Center noted that snow totals could be limited due to a lack of deep cold air and a strong southerly flow.

A look at the snow potential in the northern Plains.

(FOX Weather)



Another major concern will be power outages, as winds of this magnitude could leave hundreds of thousands in the dark. Adding to the complexity, heavy rain, lightning and thunder are possible as far north as Iowa on the eastern side of the storm.

Here's a look at the wind forecast in the North on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures are also expected to plummet Saturday night, bringing near-freezing temperatures to cities like Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The FOX Forecast Center provides a glimpse at the forecast on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



While this storm will eventually track eastward, its exact impacts on the eastern half of the country remain uncertain at this time, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Widespread dust, fire danger also concerning

A dangerous fire-weather pattern is setting up across the southern Plains, with multiple rounds of dry, windy conditions expected throughout the week.

The FOX Forecast Center said a series of strong upper-level disturbances will move through the region, combining with increasingly dry fuels to create a heightened wildfire risk.

The first in a series of storm systems will move across the southern Rockies and High Plains, bringing strong upper-level winds and dry conditions west of the dryline – a boundary separating a humid air mass from a much drier air mass – each afternoon. These conditions will support critical fire-weather concerns, with fast-spreading wildfires possible.

Powerful westerly winds trailing a cold front will kick up widespread dust and elevate fire danger for days across the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)



Friday appears to be the most dangerous day, as a powerful storm system and an intense 100-plus-mph jet stream move into the southern Plains.

The FOX Forecast Center said a rapidly strengthening surface low over the central Plains will bring very strong westerly winds across a mass of dry air, creating widespread critical fire conditions.

Some areas may even reach extremely critical thresholds, meaning any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.

Another disturbance will likely move into the southern High Plains, continuing the fire threat into the weekend.

Given the ongoing dry and windy conditions, fire concerns are unlikely to end anytime soon, the FOX Forecast Center warned.