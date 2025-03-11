California atmospheric river event triggers evacuation alerts around burn scars

LOS ANGELES – An atmospheric river event bringing the chances of heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of California may cause more problems for residents impacted by recent wildfires.

On Tuesday, authorities around burn scars created by fires such as the Eaton and Palisades in January issued evacuation warnings for residents as the risk of heavy rainfall threatened to create a mud mess for homes and businesses that survived the initial flames.

Dr. Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office that services the Los Angeles region, said the storm could bring significant rainfall, especially to burn-scarred areas.

"We could make it through the system with minimal impact, but there’s also the possibility of significant debris flows, flooding and damaging wind gusts," Cohen warned.

Rainfall forecast

(FOX Weather)



Forecast models show as much as 1 to 4 inches of rain occurring during the remaining days of the workweek, which could lead to flooding and mudslides.

Burn scars from wildfires often trigger mudslides and flooding, as the soil in affected areas struggles to absorb water and leads to runoff.

Residents across Southern California are being urged to stay vigilant by having multiple ways to receive alerts in case conditions quickly worsen.

BEFORE AND AFTER IMAGES SHOW THE EXTENT OF WILDFIRE DAMAGE AROUND LOS ANGELES

"Residents should prepare to evacuate now due to the significant risk of flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides. These hazards pose a serious threat to life and property," authorities in Southern California warned residents under an evacuation notice.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the most critical time for residents will be later on Wednesday into Thursday morning, when rainfall rates could approach nearly an inch per hour.

Due to the threat, nearly 20 million residents in the Golden State are under a Flood Watch, which covers cities such as Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Oceanside and San Diego.

While it is late in the season for atmospheric river events, locals said they’ll take as much rainfall as they can, with the calendar year quickly approaching the start of California's typical dry season, which begins in late spring.

The storm system's rapid forward movement may reduce overall precipitation amounts, but Cohen warned that there would be periods of heavy rainfall across the Los Angeles basin and beyond.

SEE IT: CAMERA SHOWS FLORIDA TORNADO BARRELING TOWARD FOX 35 ORLANDO TV STATION

Heaviest snowfall event of the year for some

In addition to heavy rainfall, snow levels are expected to drop significantly in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, with several inches to several feet of snow anticipated at higher elevations.

According to forecast models, up to 3 to 4 feet of snow is expected to accumulate, helping to create an enhanced snowpack in areas where it has been below average this season.

An active storm pattern in March could help offset these deficits and help rejuvenate the state’s water supply.

"While this storm will help with drought conditions, it will take more prolonged, consistent rainfall to truly alleviate the dry spell," Cohen stated. "The next few weeks could bring additional storms, but we must also be prepared for the possibility of more dry conditions later in the spring."