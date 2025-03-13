Search
Extreme Weather
See it: California man saved from raging flood in daring helicopter rescue

Parts of California are being slammed this week by heavy rain from a powerful atmospheric river storm, which has produced flooding and mudslides in the Golden State.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Video showed rescue teams saving a man whose vehicle became trapped in rushing floodwater in Southern California on Thursday.

The Orange County Fire Authority said a man was found holding onto a tree as rushing waters from a creek raged around him in San Juan Capistrano.

Nearby was his vehicle, which the floods had pushed up against the trees.

Water Rescue in Orange County

Crews work to save a driver trapped in rushing flood waters in San Juan Capistrano, California on March 13, 2025. 

(Orange County Fire Authority / FOX Weather)

Footage of the rescue showed multiple teams on the scene. The aerial unit with a rescue helicopter can be seen hoisting the flood victim up through the tree branches and toward the helicopter.

Parts of California are being slammed this week by heavy rain from a powerful atmospheric river storm, which has produced flooding and mudslides in the Golden State.

It also produced an EF-0 tornado that struck the town of Pico Rivera in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning.

