See it: California man saved from raging flood in daring helicopter rescue

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Video showed rescue teams saving a man whose vehicle became trapped in rushing floodwater in Southern California on Thursday.

The Orange County Fire Authority said a man was found holding onto a tree as rushing waters from a creek raged around him in San Juan Capistrano.

Nearby was his vehicle, which the floods had pushed up against the trees.

Footage of the rescue showed multiple teams on the scene. The aerial unit with a rescue helicopter can be seen hoisting the flood victim up through the tree branches and toward the helicopter.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Parts of California are being slammed this week by heavy rain from a powerful atmospheric river storm, which has produced flooding and mudslides in the Golden State.

It also produced an EF-0 tornado that struck the town of Pico Rivera in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning.