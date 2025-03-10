Search
See it: Camera shows Florida tornado barreling toward FOX 35 Orlando TV station

The video shows the rain and winds approaching before the tornado obscures the American flag outside FOX 35 Orlando. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado caused damage in Central Florida on Monday.

Video from a tower camera at FOX 35 studios in Lake Mary, Florida shows gusting winds from a tornado blasting trees and rain across the parking lot. 

Tornado rips across I-4 at FOX 35 Orlando news station

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Video taken by the tower camera on top of Orlando's FOX 35 television station shows winds from a tornado barreling toward the broadcaster while the team was covering the twister live on air. 

National Weather Service teams from Melbourne confirmed a tornado reached EF-2 strength with 115 mph winds in Seminole County, Florida, on Monday morning. 

The initial survey for the tornado in Seminole County, Florida on March 10, 2025. 

The tornado is responsible for destroying two homes near Longwood, about 10 minutes from Interstate 4 where FOX 35's studio is located in Lake Mary.

FLORIDA EF-2 TORNADO DESTROYS HOMES AFTER HITTING FOX 35 ORLANDO TV STATION DURING LIVE NEWSCAST

The video above shows the rain and winds approaching before it obscures the American flag outside FOX 35 and then debris zooms by the camera. Employees inside the studio took shelter during the tornado as FOX Meteorologist Brooks Garner continued to share forecast information with Central Florida on air. 

FOX 35 Orlando Meteorologist Brooks Garner describes tracking a tornado as it slammed into the Lake Mary studio as they were live on air. Garner said he could hear the debris hitting the building as he stayed live and told his co-workers to shelter. 

Orlando meteorologist live on air tells co-workers to shelter during tornado

"This is a tornado. Seek shelter immediately, get under your desks," Garner told his co-workers. "This is a confirmed tornado."

NWS damage surveys continue in Seminole County after the severe weather.

