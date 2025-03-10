Search
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Florida tornado hits FOX 35 Orlando TV station during live morning show

By Julian Atienza
Severe weather, including at least one tornado, tore across portions of Central Florida on Monday morning. FOX 35 Orlando Reporter Amanda McKenzie filed this report from Lake Mary shortly after the tornado.

ORLANDO A tornado hit the FOX 35 Orlando television station Monday morning in what meteorologists are calling a rare event. 

The tornado was said to have cut across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando, moving across Lake Mary and into Sanford just before 10 a.m. ET.

FOX 35 Orlando said they felt the building shake as the tornado hit their roof.

Severe weather tore across portions of Central Florida on Monday morning, and a tornado hit the FOX 35 Orlando studio while they were live on the air.

"This is a very rare event," FOX 35's Orlando Brooks Garner said Monday morning. "We were able to confirm the tornado as it hit our station."

Seminole County first responders told FOX Weather they are answering calls of damage in neighborhoods.

A FOX 35 reporter showed the damage to their car and other vehicles in the TV station's parking lot.

POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK PUTS MILLIONS ON ALERT FOR DAMAGING WINDS, TORNADOES THIS WEEK

Damage from tornado at FOX 35 Orlando Studio in Lake Mary, FL

(WOFL)

Seminole, Volusia and Sarasota counties were all placed under Tornado Warnings on Monday morning.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told FOX Weather there was significant damage to a home in Longwood, Florida.

The Seminole County Fire Department released this statement to FOX Weather:

"Due to the weather impact, there is a collapsed home in … Longwood and another damaged home. There were two occupants, and both were uninjured. Residents are currently safe from the collapsed home."

Damage from tornado-warned storm in Lake Mary, FL (WKMG).

(WKMG)

These storms are part of an upper-level low moving over Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The low will continue moving eastward throughout the day and eventually push offshore by the evening. 

A confirmed tornado was spotted in Lake Mary and Sanford, Florida, north of Orlando. FOX 35 Orlando reports the tornado moved across I-4 possibly damaging their studio in Lake Mary. The Tornado-warned storm continues to move to the east toward the coast on Monday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.

