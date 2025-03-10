Florida tornado hits FOX 35 Orlando TV station during live morning show

ORLANDO – A tornado hit the FOX 35 Orlando television station Monday morning in what meteorologists are calling a rare event.

The tornado was said to have cut across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando, moving across Lake Mary and into Sanford just before 10 a.m. ET.

FOX 35 Orlando said they felt the building shake as the tornado hit their roof.

"This is a very rare event," FOX 35's Orlando Brooks Garner said Monday morning. "We were able to confirm the tornado as it hit our station."

Seminole County first responders told FOX Weather they are answering calls of damage in neighborhoods.

A FOX 35 reporter showed the damage to their car and other vehicles in the TV station's parking lot.

Seminole, Volusia and Sarasota counties were all placed under Tornado Warnings on Monday morning.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told FOX Weather there was significant damage to a home in Longwood, Florida.

The Seminole County Fire Department released this statement to FOX Weather:

"Due to the weather impact, there is a collapsed home in … Longwood and another damaged home. There were two occupants, and both were uninjured. Residents are currently safe from the collapsed home."

These storms are part of an upper-level low moving over Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The low will continue moving eastward throughout the day and eventually push offshore by the evening.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.