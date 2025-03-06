Blood Moon total lunar eclipse happens next week. Here's how you can see it

Skywatchers across America will have the opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse next week if the weather cooperates.

The timing of the event next week is such that the total eclipse will be visible to the vast majority of America and the Western Hemisphere.

According to NASA, the Moon will appear to turn red when it passes into Earth’s shadow on the night of March 13 or early in the morning of March 14, depending on your time zone. "

WATCH LIVE FROM THE MOON: SECOND US LUNAR LANDER IN A WEEK TO TOUCHDOWN THURSDAY

How and when can I see the eclipse?

Unlike a solar eclipse, special polarized glasses are not needed to see the lunar eclipse. The eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye, although telescopes and binoculars can enhance the viewing experience.

A total lunar eclipse happens during a full Moon when the Earth is exactly between the Sun and the Moon. The Moon passes through the shadow cast by Earth and turns our only natural satellite a reddish color.

While most of the country will theoretically be able to see the eclipse, cloud cover could play a big role in whether people in individual regions are able to enjoy the celestial event. Keep checking FOX Weather for the latest forecast.

NASA has provided the following timing for the eclipse:

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Why will the Moon turn red?

The Moon does not emit any light of its own. The light we see from the Moon is reflected sunlight, which we normally perceive as white or yellow.

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appears to turn red or orange because the sunlight that hits the Moon is filtered through Earth's atmosphere. This is similar to how the sky turns red during sunsets when the sun drops below the horizon.

The red tint leads people to refer to the astronomical event as a Blood Moon.

"It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon," said NASA.

During a solar eclipse, the Moon temporarily blocks out the Sun. If you were on the Moon during the lunar eclipse, it would look like Earth was blocking out the Sun.

DON'T MISS THESE CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2025

A total lunar eclipse can be observed every two to three years from a given location, according to NASA.

The next total lunar eclipse that can be seen from North America will be in March of next year.