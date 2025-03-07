What is the difference between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse?

An eclipse is one of nature’s most awe-inspiring celestial events, captivating stargazers of all ages, from the young to the most advanced, but many novices may be unaware of the differences between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs during the new Moon cycle when Earth's only natural satellite passes directly between the Sun and the planet.



This alignment causes the Moon to block out the Sun's light, temporarily casting a shadow over part of the Earth’s surface.

There are four types of solar eclipses, each with a distinct definition based on how much of the Sun is obscured. They include: total, annular, partial and hybrid solar eclipses.

NASA estimates that solar eclipses occur approximately every 18 months, with total or annular eclipses being relatively rare, while hybrid solar eclipses are even more uncommon.

According to the American Astronomical Society, any given spot on Earth will experience temporary darkness from the Moon’s shadow only once every 400 years.

WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

On the opposite side of the spectrum, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves through Earth's shadow.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which is only visible during the day, a lunar eclipse is visible from the night side of the Earth.

Instead of disappearing into complete darkness, astronomers often describe the Moon during a lunar eclipse as taking on various hues, ranging from deep orange to burnt red.

This effect occurs because Earth’s atmosphere acts as a filter, scattering sunlight and allowing only certain wavelengths to reflect onto the Moon.

There are three known types of lunar eclipses: partial, penumbral and total, with each reflective of how much of the Moon falls into the shadow.

Due to the Moon’s elliptical orbit, the National Weather Service says that the Earth’s natural satellite only passes through the shadow only a few times a year.

The phenomenon of eclipses, both lunar and solar, will not remain a regular event for skywatchers.



Astronomers predict that as the Moon slowly drifts away from Earth, the occurrences of these eclipses will eventually cease.



Scientists estimate it will take about 600 million years for both lunar and solar eclipses to become events of the past.