Series of brush fires break out on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, NY - A series of brush fires erupted on Long Island Saturday, sending plumes of smoke into the air, which were visible from Connecticut and much of the tri-state area.

The fires, which began during the late morning and early afternoon, appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 mph.

While the exact cause of the brush fires remains unclear, authorities were quick to point out there wasn’t any lightning in the region, leaving only human causes as the primary source.

Fortunately, due to the stiff northwesterly winds, smoke was largely carried offshore, leading to few air quality concerns across the metro.

In fact, air quality reading sites around New York City were in the "good" range on Saturday, indicating no significant health risks from the smoke.

Some of the plumes were large enough to be seen on radar, with returns indicating smoke and ash were heading over the Atlantic waters.

LACK OF WINTER RAINFALL PUTS FLORIDA IN A PRECARIOUS FIRE SITUATION

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that multiple state and local agencies had mobilized to combat the fires, with efforts coordinated to protect structures in the Pine Barrens area of Long Island.

"We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities," Hochul said in a statement.

Despite the fire activity, local authorities did not report any structures were lost during the initial hours of the fires, although the flames appeared to be close to an industrial area, outside of an Air National Guard base in Westhampton Beach.

The winds were not strong enough to ground aerial resources, which were able to drop water around the flames.

The Empire State is not the only state grappling with brush fires; large swaths of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast have had similar bouts with flames.

The combination of dry vegetation, an intensifying drought and gusty winds has created an environment ripe for wildfires along the eastern seaboard, from southern New England through the Sunshine State.

Many communities in the region are experiencing conditions that range from "abnormally dry" to "extreme," which enhances the amount of vegetation available to fuel fires.

SPACEX FACES MAJOR SETBACK AFTER LOSING SECOND STARSHIP ROCKET; DEBRIS SPOTTED FALLING OVER ATLANTIC OCEAN

Meteorologists expect winds around the tri-state to remain elevated through the weekend, but moisture will return in the form of scattered rain showers on Sunday and higher humidity levels during the workweek.

The increased moisture should help firefighters gain a better handle on any uncontrolled fires and limit potential issues with smoke along Long Island.