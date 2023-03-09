The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Extreme flooding risk exists in California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 10, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California blanketed with flood alerts as another atmospheric river hits

Heavy rain and high-elevation snow are battering California once again as another atmospheric river slams into the West Coast. There is an extreme risk of flooding Friday across parts of the Golden State.

The flood outlook for March 10-12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Several inches of rain is possible across Northern and Central California, with amounts increasing in the mountainous areas that were recently blanketed in snow. Forecasters worry that rain falling on those snow-covered places will add to the flooding concerns that already exist. Above 7,000 feet, several inches of additional snow is possible.

Things to know

Potential nor’easter could follow weekend snow in Northeast

It’s been a relatively snowless winter for much of the Northeast, but that could change for some with a pair of storms aimed at the region. The first is moving through Friday and could dump up to 5 to 8 inches of snow on parts of western New York and northern Pennsylvania through Saturday. The potential nor’easter could move into the region by early next week and bring heavy snow to areas away from the coastline.

The snow forecast for early next week in the Northeast as of March 10, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



La Niña ends and El Niño could start later this year

The rare triple-dip La Niña that has been influencing weather for the past few years has finally ended, according to NOAA. Forecasters believe El Niño could begin as soon as the summer.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.