Another atmospheric river slams weather-weary California with flooding rains, up to 8 feet of mountain snow
Now is the time to prepare as a strong atmospheric river is set to slam California starting Thursday and lasting into Saturday. This multi-threat storm is set to bring flooding, mud/landslides, gusty winds and significant snow to the Golden State.
TRUCKEE, Calif. – First came all the snow. Now comes all the rain.
For the lowlands, several inches of rain once again bring flooding and mudslide concerns, while new snowfall totals in the highest elevations could reach 100 inches, and ridgetop wind gusts could climb over 100 mph.
California Atmospheric River rainfall forecast for March 9-11, 2023
Atmospheric river impacts in California begin Thursday
Rain is increasing in Northern and Central California as Thursday progresses and the atmospheric river begins its onslaught.
The flooding outlook between Thursday and Saturday. (FOX Weather)
Heavy snow will reach the Sierra by midday, and Thursday afternoon and evening will be best described as "stormy" across the northern two-thirds of the state. Heavy rain makes its way into Southern California, including the Los Angeles region, by Thursday evening.
The storm is all falling in a state where now more than half its counties are under a State of Emergency. California Gov. Gavin Newsome added 21 more counties to the declaration on Wednesday, including those in the Bay Area, on top 13 counties from earlier in the storm series.
Warmer storm brings dual flooding threat of heavy rain, snowmelt
California's coastal regions and valleys could see 2-3 inches of rain with some higher amounts, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento Valley. The lower elevations of the mountains could see 3-5 inches of rain instead of snow this time as snow levels rise to about 7,000 feet.
In lower elevation mountain communities that are still digging out from feet of snow at the hands of colder storms two weeks ago, warmer air will combine with the heavy rain and lingering snowpack to add melting snow to the flooding threats.
Mammoth Mountain California March 8, 2023-A cabin its buried in snow at Tamarack Lodge in MammothWednesday. The lodge at 8,600 feet is expecting another 100 inches of snow this coming week. (Wally Skalij/(Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A house with a caved in roof in Crestline, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The San Bernardino Mountains received more than 100 inches of snow over the past several days, stranding an unknown number of residents in the mountain communities, reports the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Spray paint indicates where a car is buried in a snowbank after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 8, 2023 in Crestline, California. According to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, three people have been found dead after official welfare checks in the mountains since the historic storms began. Some residents were stranded in the area for more than ten days due to the snowfall while running low on food, supplies and medicine. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Dion Slider charges his phone at a restaurant after a series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. The Slider family lost power in their snowed-in home four days ago and walked to the shuttered restaurant to charge their phones, which has an outdoor electrical socket. Some residents have been stranded in Crestline more than a week due to the snowfall while the local grocery store was severely damaged when its roof collapsed under the weight of the snow. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to winter storms for 13 counties including San Bernardino County and the California National Guard is assisting relief efforts in the mountains. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
( )
( )
TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: In an aerial view, a home is seen covered in snow on March 03, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. The Sierra snowpack survey conducted on Friday revealed a recorded snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
( )
Heavy snow buries an apartment building in Placer County, California.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
A California Highway Patrol vehicle sits parked along a massive snowbank at Interstate 80's Donner Summit on March 1, 2023.
(California Highway Patrol)
Mound of snow cover much of the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on March 1, 2023.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
"That's because an atmospheric river brings warmer weather," FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "This moisture is tapped from the tropics, the subtropics, and so it's just naturally warmer. And that's important because some of these snow levels with recent systems, we saw snow at about a thousand feet, so some people saw graupel along the beach. But the snow level is going to be more than perhaps 8,000 feet through the Sierra. And that's significant. More than just the foothills are going to see rain."
The FOX Forecast Center warned that areas of flash flooding are "very likely" in the Sierra and the coastal mountains and foothills, along with Sacramento and the entire coast from San Francisco to Santa Barbara.
State agencies are already warning residents about the potential runoff, which could lead to mudslides, flash flooding on roadways and swift-moving drainage canals and rivers.
Up to 100 inches of snow looms for higher Sierra Nevada elevations – again
In higher elevations of the Sierra and Siskiyous mountain ranges, snow totals will once again be measured in several feet. In fact, you can pick a number between 1 and 100 inches and find a snow forecast for that amount in the varying elevations of the Sierra.
Winter Storm Warnings signal as much as 2-4 feet of new snow is expected above 7,000 feet, and 6-8 feet of snow or more above 9,000 feet in the central and southern Sierra. The National Weather Service said Tiaoga Pass could see 100 inches of new snow by the weekend.
Snowfall forecast in the Sierra Nevada. (FOX Weather)
Donner Pass, the height of Interstate 80's busy journey through the Sierra, could see 3-4 feet of new snow in an area where around 300 inches of snow already sit.
"Our snow amounts across the Sierras right now are of historic proportions," Placer County Sheriff Brian Estes told FOX Weather on Monday.
Damaging wind gusts could knock out power
As if the heavy rains weren't enough, damaging wind gusts will spread their reach across much of the state Thursday into Friday, adding power outage threats to the weather woes.
Widespread gusts across the Bay Area and Sacramento Valleys are expected to reach 50-55 mph, with gusts to 60 mph along the coast and 65-75 mph along the mountain foothills.
California Wind Alerts (FOX Weather)
Go even higher and you'll find hurricane-force winds, with gusts of 70-80 mph winds common along the high Sierra, including Donner Pass, leading to blowing snow, near zero visibility and tree falls. The mountain ridge tops near Lake Tahoe could see gusts of 100-120 mph, according to the region's Winter Storm Warning.
And the extended forecast shows perhaps even more stormy weather later in the weekend and early next week.