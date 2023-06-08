Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Unhealthy air quality continues for Northeast on Friday

Start your day with the latest weather news – Some changes in the weather pattern allowed for improvement in air quality for coastal areas of the Northeast on Thursday, but interior parts of the region could see the worst of the smoke Friday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Relief is finally in sight for the northeastern U.S. on Friday in terms of Canadian wildfire smoke. Overall, the concentration of smoke will be much lower than Wednesday and Thursday. 02:55

Northeast smoke impact expected to be minimal Friday

Relief is finally in sight for the northeastern U.S. on Friday in terms of Canadian wildfire smoke. Overall, the concentration of smoke will be much lower than Wednesday and Thursday.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 8, 2023, and National Movie Night. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Air quality improves for some in Northeast, deteriorates for others

The coastal areas of the Northeast have been covered by a blanket of Canadian wildfire smoke for much of the week. Those areas are expected to see improved air quality Friday, but conditions will likely go downhill for interior parts of the region such as western New York, western Pennsylvania and Ohio. However, air quality will not drop to the hazardous levels seen earlier this week around New York and Washington.

Air quality readings in the Northeast right now.
Things to know

‘Sell my house’ searches spike amid air quality concerns

Data from Google commissioned by Findstoragefast.com showed that as New York City was experiencing its worst air quality on record Wednesday, searches of "sell mot house fast" surged by 2,147%.

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Image 1 of 7

    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Image 2 of 7

    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York.
    Image 3 of 7

    A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) (New York Yankees)

  • People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 7

    People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.  (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

  • Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S.
    Image 5 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7:  Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

  • Image 6 of 7

    Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023. (David Dee Delgado)

  • Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023.
    Image 7 of 7

    Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023. (Debbie Burkhoff)

Severe weather returns to forecast for central, southern US

After a relatively quiet stretch, severe weather is back in the forecast for the central and southern U.S. Saturday appears to be an active day, with severe storms likely in parts of Texas and Oklahoma, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Oklahoma City. Parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also face severe thunderstorms.

The severe weather outlook for June 10, 2023.
Hurricane HQ

The tropics remain quiet, but now is a good time to prepare for hurricane season. NOAA officials said Thursday that El Niño has officially started. The climate pattern plays a role in hurricane season.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.
Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

