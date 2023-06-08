The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Unhealthy air quality continues for Northeast on Friday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 8, 2023, and National Movie Night. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Air quality improves for some in Northeast, deteriorates for others

The coastal areas of the Northeast have been covered by a blanket of Canadian wildfire smoke for much of the week. Those areas are expected to see improved air quality Friday, but conditions will likely go downhill for interior parts of the region such as western New York, western Pennsylvania and Ohio. However, air quality will not drop to the hazardous levels seen earlier this week around New York and Washington.

Air quality readings in the Northeast right now.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

‘Sell my house’ searches spike amid air quality concerns

Data from Google commissioned by Findstoragefast.com showed that as New York City was experiencing its worst air quality on record Wednesday, searches of "sell mot house fast" surged by 2,147%.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Severe weather returns to forecast for central, southern US

After a relatively quiet stretch, severe weather is back in the forecast for the central and southern U.S. Saturday appears to be an active day, with severe storms likely in parts of Texas and Oklahoma, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Oklahoma City. Parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also face severe thunderstorms.

The severe weather outlook for June 10, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ

The tropics remain quiet, but now is a good time to prepare for hurricane season. NOAA officials said Thursday that El Niño has officially started. The climate pattern plays a role in hurricane season.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .