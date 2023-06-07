Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another day of terrible air quality expected in eastern US

Start your day with the latest weather news – Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada is once again forecast to smother parts of the country after eerie orange skies were seen over New York City yesterday.

By Aaron Barker
Another day of dangerous air quality levels expected across the East due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Air quality levels spiked to hazardous levels across the eastern half of the U.S. on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires billowed into the country. Millions of people across the region will again be at risk of experiencing the choking smoke before conditions improve this weekend.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, June 8, 2023, and World Oceans Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Eastern US faces another day of unhealthy air quality

The wildfires scorching parts of Canada continue to burn, and smoke from the blazes continues moving south into the U.S. New York City saw the worst air quality in the city’s history Wednesday when readings reached hazardous levels, and the Big Apple is again expecting a day of unhealthy air quality. The smoke is also affecting the air in Washington, as well as other major cities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

The current air quality in the Northeast U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Eerie orange skies seen over New York City

The smoke was so thick in New York City on Wednesday that it filtered out some wavelengths of sunlight, turning the skies a shade of orange for several hours. The haze also obscured the city’s iconic skyline for much of the day. Take a look at these apocalyptic pics.

    Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023. (David Dee Delgado)

  • Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S.
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7:  Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

  • People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.  (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

  • A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York.
    A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) (New York Yankees)

  • Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.
    Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023. (Pam Ng)

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano starts erupting again

For the second time this year, the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is erupting. Lava started spewing out of the mountain early Wednesday morning. Officials say no populated areas are being threatened at this time.

Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park.

Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park.

Hurricane HQ

Things are quiet in the tropics right now. For the latest developments through hurricane season, visit foxweather.com.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

