The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another day of terrible air quality expected in eastern US

Eastern US faces another day of unhealthy air quality
The wildfires scorching parts of Canada continue to burn, and smoke from the blazes continues moving south into the U.S. New York City saw the worst air quality in the city’s history Wednesday when readings reached hazardous levels, and the Big Apple is again expecting a day of unhealthy air quality. The smoke is also affecting the air in Washington, as well as other major cities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.
Things to know
- The air quality index explained
- When will the smoke end?
- Yankees, Phillies postpone games because of air quality concerns
- Smoky skies in New York can be traced back to Hurricane Fiona
Eerie orange skies seen over New York City
The smoke was so thick in New York City on Wednesday that it filtered out some wavelengths of sunlight, turning the skies a shade of orange for several hours. The haze also obscured the city’s iconic skyline for much of the day. Take a look at these apocalyptic pics.
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano starts erupting again
For the second time this year, the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is erupting. Lava started spewing out of the mountain early Wednesday morning. Officials say no populated areas are being threatened at this time.
