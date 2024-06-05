The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes leave trail of damage in Baltimore-Washington region

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, June 6, 2024, and the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Several injured as tornadoes strike near Washington, DC

Several people were injured when severe weather and a few tornadoes swept through Maryland and Virginia near both Washington and Baltimore Wednesday evening, leaving debris strewn across several towns. Firefighters said at least five people were transported to a local hospital with injuries, and in at least one case, injuries were thought to be significant.

Major to extreme heat risk covers much of Southwest

Summerlike heat is still broiling the Southwest on Thursday with triple-digit temperatures and life-threatening heat index readings. Las Vegas is forecast to climb over 110 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday, tying the record for its earliest 110-degree reading. There are widespread areas of major heat risk on Thursday, with some desert areas under extreme heat risk. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for parts of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah and stretch into Friday.

Heat risk for Thursday.

Hurricane season gets off to slowest start in a decade

As the Atlantic and Gulf coasts anxiously wade into the first week of what’s been anticipated to become one of the busiest hurricane seasons on record, the tropics have been eerily quiet so far. With no named storms yet through June 5, it’s the latest the Atlantic Basin has gone without its first named storm in a decade. But don't let the quiet start give a false sense of security – tropical history is littered with seasons that began late and still went on to be above average … and devastating.

