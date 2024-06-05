Flood Watch issued for Washington, Baltimore as millions from mid-Atlantic to Northeast brace for wet weather

WASHINGTON – Millions of people in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are about to enter a stretch of cool, cloudy and damp days as a pair of low-pressure systems tracking across the eastern half of the U.S. trigger numerous rounds of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms.

The FOX Forecast Center doesn’t expect any major impacts from the gloomy weather over the next few days, but torrential rain could lead to flash flooding in many cities, including Baltimore and Washington, where Flood Watches have been issued.

Severe weather possible in mid-Atlantic, New England

There are pockets of the U.S. that are at risk of severe weather on Wednesday, including the Baltimore and Washington areas in the mid-Atlantic, as well as portions of northern New England.

But while the threat is low – it’s not zero.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed those in the Baltimore and Washington areas, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire, in a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Flood Watches posted in Washington, Baltimore

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Flood Watches for the Baltimore and Washington areas on Wednesday due to the risk of heavy rain from the systems moving through the region.

The NWS said multiple rounds of heavy precipitation and thunderstorms will move across the area from Wednesday into Wednesday night.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas," the NWS said. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded."

This graphic shows the flood alerts on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The NWS said rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely across the region, with isolated amounts of 3-4 inches possible where the strong storms move through.