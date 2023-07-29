Search
Published

80-mph winds rip through Washington as storms cause 250,000 power outages in DC metro

The National Weather Service said winds gusts were estimated to have topped 80 mph in the metro area.

By Andrew Wulfeck , Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Winds gusting to at least 80 mph knocked over trees and caused problems across the nation's capital on Saturday.

DC rocked by severe storms with hurricane-force winds

WASHINGTON – Severe storms on Saturday produced wind gusts of hurricane force around the District of Columbia, downing trees and leading to widespread power outages.

First responders were busy in the first hours after the storm responding to calls of trees on top of homes and cars and called the damage in some neighborhoods "significant."

Videos and photos from K Street in the heart of the district to neighborhoods in the sprawling suburbs of Maryland and Virginia showed nearly the same scenes – uprooted trees and snapped limbs nearly everywhere you turned.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts with storms that tore through the nation's capital were estimated to have topped 80 mph and were accompanied by torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.

  Trees down in the 1200 block Queen St NE in DC
    Image 1 of 9

    Trees down in the 1200 block Queen St NE in DC (DC Fire and EMS)

  Trees and power lines down in Wesley Heights area
    Image 2 of 9

    Trees and power lines down in Wesley Heights area (Christina Hoff Sommers)

  • DC Fire and EMS
    Image 3 of 9

    Washington, D.C. storm damage (DC Fire and EMS)

  • DC Fire and EMS
    Image 4 of 9

    Washington, D.C. storm damage (DC Fire and EMS)

  Tree damage along K Street in DC
    Image 5 of 9

    Tree damage along K Street in D.C. (@KHosey23)

  • DC storm damage July
    Image 6 of 9

    Tree damage along Connecticut Ave in DC. (David Kaplan)

  • DC storm damage
    Image 7 of 9

    Debris after the severe storms in the DC metro. (@RealMReynolds)

  • DC storm damage
    Image 8 of 9

    Debris after the severe storms in the DC metro. (@RealMReynolds)

  • DC storm damage
    Image 9 of 9

    Debris after the severe storms in the DC metro. (@RealMReynolds)

While many in the region questioned whether a tornado moved through, the FOX Forecast Center said it is possible parts of the district were the victims of what is known as a downburst – a push of wind from a thunderstorm that can cause wind gusts in excess of 100 mph. These damaging wind events can down trees, cause structural damage and are a major threat to aviation.

The storm was well-forecast, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and subsequent warnings were in place before the dangerous weather arrived.

Radar from Saturday afternoon

Washington, D.C. radar from Saturday afternoon

(FOX Weather)

LIGHTNING STRIKE NEAR WHITE HOUSE KILLS 3, INCLUDING WISCONSIN COUPLE; 1 CRITICALLY INJURED

Data from PowerOutage.us showed at least 250,000 outages in the metro region after the storm, and authorities urged residents to only use 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Nearly two hours after the storms, firefighters were still responding to calls and prioritizing reports where potentially hazardous conditions still remained.

At least two people were injured in the storm, after their SUV was crushed by a falling tree. Firefighters said both were transported to a local hospital with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

DC Fire and EMS

Firefighters said a tree fell on car. Two patients were transported, 1 serious and 1 minor. 

(DC Fire and EMS)

Authorities in Virginia said they are investigating the death of a person in Prince William County after a tree fell onto his home. Police said in a Facebook post that the death is "possibly related to storms."

