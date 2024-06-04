Scorching triple-digit heat escalates to life-threatening situation for 20 million in West

LAS VEGAS – The first major heat wave of the season is about to sweep across the West, and temperatures are expected to climb dangerously high starting on Tuesday.

"Take it easy out there. This is the first stretch of hot weather for the West, and sometimes we're out of practice," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Even though the Southwest is used to dry heat when it's the first onset of that, that's when we tend to see accidents happen."

The FOX Forecast Center said an upper-level area of high pressure, or a ridge, will begin building into the region and become established Wednesday. Daily temperature records will be threatened throughout the West.

From there, it will be slow to leave the region, potentially leading to dangerously high temperatures right into next week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Daytime high temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s for much of California's Central Valley and the deserts of California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and southern Utah. This has prompted the issuance of Excessive Heat Warnings for nearly 20 million people.

HOW THE WEATHER YOU’RE ACCUSTOMED TO AFFECTS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HEAT WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

While places closer to the coast, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, are projected to have highs in the 60s and 70s, locations farther inland, such as Las Vegas and Phoenix, will be scorching for much of the week with daytime temperatures soaring above the 100-degree mark.

If Las Vegas reaches at least 110 degrees Wednesday, it would set a new record for the earliest 110-degree day on record in the city. The current record is June 6, which was set in 2010.

"We're talking over a decade since we've had that early of a kickoff to 110 or hotter weather, which is a part of living in Vegas, but it's still a really lot of heat to contend with," Merwin said.

Most of the region under heat alerts will also be under a Level 3 out of 4 "major" heat risk. This means heat will be dangerous for nearly everyone, and some life-threatening heat-related illnesses are likely if not carefully monitored.