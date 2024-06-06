Michigan toddler killed during unexpected tornado

LIVONIA, Mich. – A storm with little warning caused havoc in communities outside of Detroit on Wednesday, killing a child and leaving the mother with critical injuries, local officials said.

Livonia Fire Chief Robert Jennison said his crews spent more than an hour trying to free a family from their home after it was partially crushed by a falling tree.

The toddler’s mother was reportedly lying in bed with the child when the tree came crashing into their home during a severe storm.

The storm that caused the destruction spawned an EF-1 tornado with winds that were estimated to be 90 and 95 mph, according to the local office of the National Weather Service.

The tornado was estimated to have been on the ground for over 5 miles and, during its trek, damaged homes and trees on the western side of the metro.

TORNADOES SPOTTED OUTSIDE WASHINGTON, DC, AS FIREFIGHTERS RACE TO FREE STORM VICTIMS FROM DAMAGE

Unlike many storms that are tornado-warned, NWS meteorologists did not issue a Tornado Warning for the cell, and emergency management did not activate alerts such as tornado sirens.

"Obviously, this is a very traumatic scene. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victims. This was a tough day," Jennison said.

Dozens of other trees in Livonia and nearby communities were either damaged or uprooted.

As of Thursday evening, DTE Energy reported more than 20,000 were still without power following the severe storms.

The state’s governor pledged resources would be devoted to restoring services as quickly as possible.

"My team has been in touch with the Livonia mayor following today’s severe weather. It’s tragic to hear about the death of a young Michigander. For those affected by the storm, emergency response teams are on the ground and the utilities will be working to get power restored," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

2 DEAD, 44 INJURED AFTER AN EF-3 TORNADO TEARS THROUGH MICHIGAN TOWN

The tornado in Livonia was one of two that impacted Michigan on Wednesday, with several other twisters reported around the metros of D.C. and Baltimore.

The storms were triggered by the same storm system, which is expected to keep the Northeast unsettled through the remaining days of the workweek.