The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Soggy start to the workweek for millions across the US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 5, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Gloomy start to week in Northeast, Plains and Rockies

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a low-pressure system over the Northeast that will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region through midweek.

This unusual pattern for June will bring windy and cooler weather and up to 2 inches of rain to parts of New England by Wednesday.

Forecast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Rain will also continue in parts of the Plains and Rockies this week. Flash flooding will be possible as the stagnant weather pattern continues to funnel moisture into those regions.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected over the next few days, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Forecast rain totals in the Plains and Rockies through Friday, June 9, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Problems at the park

Yellowstone's rangers continue to warn visitors not to approach wildlife, especially after a recent incident where someone picked up a baby elk, put it in their car drove it to a local police station. Officials are investigating but remind the public to keep at least a 25-yard distance from any elk.

Just days prior, a bison calf was forced to be euthanized after a man intentionally disturbed the animal in Yellowstone National Park. The Hawaii man was recently charged and will have to pay a $500 fine and a series of other fees.

Wildfire season is upon us

A significant fire potential is expected across the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes, Upper Midwest and eastern Alaska as we head into the summer months. The National Wildland Significant Fire Potential Outlook said that fire activity remained below average across the U.S. in May, with the year-to-date number of fires and acres burned well below average.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.