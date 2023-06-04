Search
Yellowstone tourists put baby elk in car, drive it to police station

Park officials say visitors placed an elk calf in their car while driving on U.S. Highway 191 in the park and brought the newborn to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Yellowstone National Park rangers are once again warning the public not to approach wildlife after being forced to investigate an incident where someone brought a baby elk to a local police station.

Park officials say that during the Memorial Day weekend, visitors placed an elk calf in their car while driving on U.S. Highway 191 in the park and brought the newborn to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department.

It is unclear what happened after the young elk was dropped off.

"The elk later ran off into the forest," officials said. "The condition of the elk is unknown."

FILE -- An elk calf nurses between cars in the Mammoth administration parking lot.

(NPS / Jacob W. Frank / FOX Weather)

Yellowstone says the incident is under investigation.

This comes after several incidents at the park where rangers warned visitors not to approach wildlife.

Less than a week earlier, Yellowstone officers say a man intentionally disturbed a bison calf, resulting in the calf’s death.

An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park.

(Hellen Jack)

The Hawaii man recently pleaded guilty, resulting in fines and fees.

And while no malicious intent was found, Yellowstone staff said the calf began to try to befriend people and follow cars, creating a hazard. The rangers tried to reunite the calf but were unsuccessful in their attempts due to the pack rejecting the offspring.

Earlier in May, a tourist was nearly trampled by a bison after trying to pet it.

The bison was said to be grazing near a walkway in Yellowstone when someone approached the animal to take a selfie.

TOURIST TAKES DANGEROUSLY CLOSE SELFIE NEXT TO BISON IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

National Park rangers remind visitors never to approach wildlife, which could impact their well-being and survival.

Yellowstone warns that calving season has begun in the park, and cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.

‘DUDE, THAT THING WILL KILL YOU,’ EMERGENCY ROOM NURSE YELLS AS MEN APPROACH BISON

Federal regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife such as elk, bison and deer and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Yellowstone National Park attracts more than 3 million visitors annually and is one of more than 400 sites managed by the National Park System.

 
