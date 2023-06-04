New England braces for whipping winds, wet weather to close out the weekend

A pesky and potent low-pressure system spinning off the coast of New England will continue to funnel in rain and gusty winds as we close out the weekend.

The moisture will help ease some of the drought conditions in the area, with some areas of northern New England expecting to pick up to 2 inches of rain as we get through Sunday and move into the first part of the new workweek.

This comes after record-breaking heat was reported across much of the Northeast last week before a backdoor cold front tumbled temperatures between 20-30 degrees off the summerlike feel.

WHY SUMMER SHOULD ACTUALLY BEGIN ON JUNE 1

Wet weather ahead

Forecasted rain totals in the Northeast and New England through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Most areas of the Northeast and New England can expect to see less than a half inch of rain as we kick off the week ahead. However, locations closer to the East Coast, especially in Maine and northern New England, will see higher rain totals.

Bar Harbor and areas of northern Maine could pick up 2 inches of rain over the next few days, with some locally higher amounts.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the low-pressure system won’t move much as it spins off the coast.

JUNE PACKED WITH SEASONAL WEATHER FIRSTS AS SUMMER BEGINS

A look at the conditions on Sunday afternoon in the Northeast and New England.

(FOX Weather)



"We don’t have anything in the upper atmosphere to help nudge it out of here," FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera said.

This, Herrera added, is because an area of high pressure in the middle of the country is preventing conditions that would push the low-pressure system further off the coast.

"So, this storm is just going to spin out here for a little while before it starts to lift out of here," Herrera said.

Winds will be whipping in New England

The wind gust forecast in New England on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Millions of people in the Northeast and New England are bracing for some gusty winds during the day on Sunday and into Monday, with the strongest winds being found along the coast.

This is because those areas will be closer to the center of the low pressure off the coast.

"Some of those winds will pick up, and you will see some strong surf and some big waves at times come high tide," Herrera said. "Watch closer to you, say right along the coast of Maine, you could get some high water levels."

The strongest wind gusts will be felt along the coast and in northern New England, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Some 30-40 mph wind gusts aren’t out of the question for parts of Maine, but most locations can expect to experience wind gusts of 20-30 mph on Sunday afternoon.