The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Arlene and a backdoor cold front

Tropical Storm Arlene spins in Gulf

Tropical Storm Arlene developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season won’t be coming ashore in the U.S., but it will bring periods of rain and storms to Florida. Arlene will eventually get ripped to shreds as it moves south toward Cuba.

The location of Arlene.

Things to know

Northeast temps tumble because of backdoor cold front

While the Northeast spent the first couple of days of meteorological summer baking in record-breaking heat, that will change this weekend as a backdoor cold front swings through the region. A low along the coast will also make for a wet weekend in New England.

High temperatures forecast for the Northeast on June 3, 2023.

