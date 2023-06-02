Search
Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Arlene and a backdoor cold front

Start your day with the latest weather news – Arlene continues spinning in the Gulf of Mexico while the Northeast is experiencing a big drop in temperatures.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Tropical Storm Arlene was about 165 miles west of the Dry Tortugas early Saturday morning as it spins in the Gulf of Mexico. 06:16

Tropical Storm Arlene continues slow drift well off western Florida coast

Tropical Storm Arlene was about 165 miles west of the Dry Tortugas early Saturday morning as it spins in the Gulf of Mexico.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 3, 2023, and National Play Outside Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Storm Arlene spins in Gulf

Tropical Storm Arlene developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season won’t be coming ashore in the U.S., but it will bring periods of rain and storms to Florida. Arlene will eventually get ripped to shreds as it moves south toward Cuba.

The location of Arlene.
Things to know

Northeast temps tumble because of backdoor cold front

While the Northeast spent the first couple of days of meteorological summer baking in record-breaking heat, that will change this weekend as a backdoor cold front swings through the region. A low along the coast will also make for a wet weekend in New England.

High temperatures forecast for the Northeast on June 3, 2023.
Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

