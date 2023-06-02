The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Arlene and a backdoor cold front
Start your day with the latest weather news – Arlene continues spinning in the Gulf of Mexico while the Northeast is experiencing a big drop in temperatures.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 3, 2023, and National Play Outside Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Tropical Storm Arlene spins in Gulf
Tropical Storm Arlene developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season won’t be coming ashore in the U.S., but it will bring periods of rain and storms to Florida. Arlene will eventually get ripped to shreds as it moves south toward Cuba.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
- Your guide to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
- How to prepare for hurricane season
- What to expect in tropics during June
Northeast temps tumble because of backdoor cold front
While the Northeast spent the first couple of days of meteorological summer baking in record-breaking heat, that will change this weekend as a backdoor cold front swings through the region. A low along the coast will also make for a wet weekend in New England.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.
- 1-in-4 Floridians say they won’t evacuate during hurricane, poll finds
- Historic Massachusetts church heavily damaged after suspected lightning strike sparks fire
- Faintest galaxy yet from early universe spotted by James Webb Space Telescope
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.