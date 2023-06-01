Tropical Storm Arlene forms: First named storm of 2023 hurricane season spins in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and became the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Arlene had winds of at least 40 mph, officially meeting the criteria to designate it as a tropical storm. A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained surface winds ranging from 39-73 mph.

The NHC previously dubbed this disturbance Invest 91L on Wednesday afternoon and then Tropical Depression Two on Thursday afternoon. An invest is simply a designation used by the NHC to identify an area of weather that is being investigated for possible tropical development. A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained surface winds of 38 mph or less.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday.

Where is Tropical Storm Arlene?

The location of Tropical Storm Arlene in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Arlene is currently located in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, around 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.

Arlene is expected to spin off to the south and eventually to the southeast and brush the coast of Cuba before turning to the northeast between Cuba and South Florida.

What are the impacts of Tropical Storm Arlene?

Forecasted rain totals in Florida through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Tropical Storm Arlene's track is expected to keep the storm offshore with no direct U.S. impacts. But with its proximity to Florida, Arlene will continue to enhance a flash flood threat for parts of the state by adding additional moisture to ongoing showers and thunderstorms.

"It’s going to be close enough to add a lot of tropical moisture (to Florida)," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "And tropical moisture leads to one thing, and that’s a lot of rain."

Flood Watches that will remain through at least Friday afternoon are in effect for several areas of South Florida. Forecast rainfall totals are around 1-4 inches in southern Florida, with isolated aras reaching as much as 5 inches.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Arlene?

Tropical Storm Arlene is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

"The NOAA ship Ronald H. Brown passed very near the center earlier, showing a distinct wind shift with west-southwest winds just south of the center. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft has been investigating the system this afternoon," the NHC said Thursday evening.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Arlene will continue spinning in the Gulf before eventually dying out.

"By this weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system continues moving southward, likely remaining offshore over the Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said Thursday afternoon.

The possible track of Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico.

