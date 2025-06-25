Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stifling heat wave begins to abate; 'ring of fire' to bring more storms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heat dome to bring another day of stifling temperatures ahead of much-needed relief

A massive heat dome that sparked the first major heat wave of the summer brought record-breaking temperatures to cities from the Midwest to the Northeast this week, but some much-needed relief from the extreme weather is on the horizon.

On Monday, 30 cities across the eastern half of the U.S. broke or tied century-old records, and another 11 cities did the same on Tuesday.

Highs will once again climb into the mid- to upper 90s on Wednesday along the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast, but temperatures will moderate across the Northeast starting Thursday, with temperatures dropping back into the 70s by Friday.

'Ring of fire' to ignite severe storm threats across northern, eastern US as flood potential grows

Rounds of severe storms will continue across the central and northern tier of the U.S. on Wednesday as a large dome of high pressure sits across the Southeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

These "ring of fire" storms will pop up with daytime heating into the afternoon, delivering rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms across areas from the Plains eastward into the mid-Atlantic.

A separate area of severe weather is expected across the Southeast from Virginia through Florida.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Lightning strikes group of 20, including children, at South Carolina beach park

Severe weather made its presence known when a group of 20 people were struck by lightning while swimming at a South Carolina beach park Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.

The thunderstorm swept through Lexington around 4:43 p.m. ET. One lightning bolt struck a group of eight adults and 12 children at Dominion Beach Park at Dreher Shoals Dam, according to a Lexington County spokesperson.

Watch: Giant jellyfish as wide as beach umbrella found lurking off New England coast

Beachgoers in South Portland, Maine , came upon a curious sight over the weekend, when they spotted a large, orange-red jellyfish lurking in the shallow water.

Known as a Lion’s Mane Jellyfish, the animal is a member of the largest jellyfish species in the world, according to the Smithsonian.

The specimen found in South Portland appeared as shaggy as its feline namesake, as hair-like components of its vivid crimson bell floated in the water.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.