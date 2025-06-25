Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stifling heat wave begins to abate; 'ring of fire' to bring more storms

Top weather news for Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Much-needed relief from the record heat is on the way for millions. Plus, a "ring of fire" pattern will cause severe storms to ignite across the northern and eastern U.S.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: June 25, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heat dome to bring another day of stifling temperatures ahead of much-needed relief

A massive heat dome that sparked the first major heat wave of the summer brought record-breaking temperatures to cities from the Midwest to the Northeast this week, but some much-needed relief from the extreme weather is on the horizon.

On Monday, 30 cities across the eastern half of the U.S. broke or tied century-old records, and another 11 cities did the same on Tuesday. 

Highs will once again climb into the mid- to upper 90s on Wednesday along the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast, but temperatures will moderate across the Northeast starting Thursday, with temperatures dropping back into the 70s by Friday.

Many locations across the Northeast will see a 25° temperature swing from highs near triple digits on Tuesday and temperatures in the 70s on Friday.

(FOX Weather)

'Ring of fire' to ignite severe storm threats across northern, eastern US as flood potential grows

Rounds of severe storms will continue across the central and northern tier of the U.S. on Wednesday as a large dome of high pressure sits across the Southeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

These "ring of fire" storms will pop up with daytime heating into the afternoon, delivering rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms across areas from the Plains eastward into the mid-Atlantic.

A separate area of severe weather is expected across the Southeast from Virginia through Florida.

  This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 25, 2025
    Image 1 of 2

    A look at the severe storm threat in the northern tier on Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

  This graphic shows the severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 25, 2025
    Image 2 of 2

    A look at the severe storm threat in the Southeast on Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

Lightning strikes group of 20, including children, at South Carolina beach park

Severe weather made its presence known when a group of 20 people were struck by lightning while swimming at a South Carolina beach park Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.

The thunderstorm swept through Lexington around 4:43 p.m. ET. One lightning bolt struck a group of eight adults and 12 children at Dominion Beach Park at Dreher Shoals Dam, according to a Lexington County spokesperson.

This is a radar loop of the area around Lexington, South Carolina on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Watch: Giant jellyfish as wide as beach umbrella found lurking off New England coast

Beachgoers in South Portland, Maine, came upon a curious sight over the weekend, when they spotted a large, orange-red jellyfish lurking in the shallow water.

Known as a Lion’s Mane Jellyfish, the animal is a member of the largest jellyfish species in the world, according to the Smithsonian.

The specimen found in South Portland appeared as shaggy as its feline namesake, as hair-like components of its vivid crimson bell floated in the water.

The Lion's Mane Jellyfish.

(City of South Portland / FOX Weather)

