Lightning strikes group of 20, including children, at South Carolina beach park

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- A group of 20 people were struck by lightning while swimming at a South Carolina beach park Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.

The thunderstorm swept through Lexington around 4:43 p.m. ET. One lightning bolt struck a group of eight adults and 12 children at Dominion Beach Park at Dreher Shoals Dam, according to a Lexington County spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Irmo Fire Department said the lightning bolt hit the water and energized a metal cable with buoys on it that surrounds the swimming area.

"Several people had swam out to the buoys and were holding onto the cable when it hit, and others were nearby swimming," Irmo Fire officials said. "Everybody got quite a jolt, we’re so fortunate that injuries were not worse than they were."

Originally, county officials told FOX Weather 18 people were sent to a local hospital, including all 12 children. However, the county has since updated their information to state 12 people were sent to three local hospitals for treatment. And while the extent of their injuries was not given, all were expected to survive, officials said.

They did not give a breakdown in their update on how many of the injured were adults or children.

The National Weather Service office in Columbia, South Carolina had issued a Special Weather Statement about 5 minutes before the lightning strike warning a strong thunderstorm was heading for western Lexington County with lightning and gusts to 50 mph.

"Lightning can strike far away from a cloud. It doesn’t seem logical but a few hundred of us are believers today," Irmo Fire officials said. "It was bright and sunny at the lake, with clouds nearby but not overhead… Thunderstorm safety is no joke! Stay safe out there."

John Jensenius with the National Lightning Safety Council says lightning can strike the ground as much as 10 miles away from the thunderstorm.

Officials said the beach park would reopen Wednesday.