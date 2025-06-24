2 people bitten by shark at tourist hotspot Hilton Head Island in less than a week

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Two people have been bitten by a shark in less than a week at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

According to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the latest shark attack happened Sunday when a person was bitten in the leg at Coligny Beach Park.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHILD INJURED IN SHARK ATTACK ALONG SOUTHWEST FLORIDA BEACH

Just five days earlier, another person was bitten in the leg by a shark in nearby Sea Pines.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said the person's injuries were also not life-threatening.

The person was taken by ambulance to Hilton Head Island Airport and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED SPOTTED NEAR FAMOUS VACATION HOTSPOT

Florida shark bite

On June 11, a 9-year-old girl was also attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida.

According to updates shared by her family, the girl sustained significant injuries to her hand and faces a long road to recovery.