Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

2 people bitten by shark at tourist hotspot Hilton Head Island in less than a week

The most recent shark attack happened Sunday at Coligny Beach Park. The second one happened last Tuesday in Sea Pines.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The odds of being involved in a shark are estimated to be 1 out of 11.5 million. Wildlife expert and biologist Forrest Galante breaks down the odds.

Shark expert debunks common myths regarding attacks

The odds of being involved in a shark are estimated to be 1 out of 11.5 million. Wildlife expert and biologist Forrest Galante breaks down the odds.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Two people have been bitten by a shark in less than a week at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

According to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the latest shark attack happened Sunday when a person was bitten in the leg at Coligny Beach Park. 

Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHILD INJURED IN SHARK ATTACK ALONG SOUTHWEST FLORIDA BEACH

As temperatures this summer rise, more people will be going to the beach and increasing their chances of seeing sharks. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell spoke with shark researcher Catherine MacDonald about shark safety tips for beachgoers.

FOX Weather Beach House: Shark safety tips for beachgoers

As temperatures this summer rise, more people will be going to the beach and increasing their chances of seeing sharks. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell spoke with shark researcher Catherine MacDonald about shark safety tips for beachgoers.

Just five days earlier, another person was bitten in the leg by a shark in nearby Sea Pines. 

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said the person's injuries were also not life-threatening. 

The person was taken by ambulance to Hilton Head Island Airport and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia. 

LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED SPOTTED NEAR FAMOUS VACATION HOTSPOT

As seasons change, water temperatures in the Atlantic do, too. These changes, along with other drastic weather shifts, can impact shark migrations. Jon Dodd, executive director for the Atlantic Shark Institute, joins FOX Weather to talk more about this. 

Water temperatures and hurricanes have impact on shark migration in the Atlantic

As seasons change, water temperatures in the Atlantic do, too. These changes, along with other drastic weather shifts, can impact shark migrations. Jon Dodd, executive director for the Atlantic Shark Institute, joins FOX Weather to talk more about this. 

Florida shark bite

On June 11, a 9-year-old girl was also attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida. 

According to updates shared by her family, the girl sustained significant injuries to her hand and faces a long road to recovery.

Though attacks are rare, the Sunshine State annually leads the nation in the number of unprovoked shark bites.

Tags
Loading...