2 people bitten by shark at tourist hotspot Hilton Head Island in less than a week
The most recent shark attack happened Sunday at Coligny Beach Park. The second one happened last Tuesday in Sea Pines.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Two people have been bitten by a shark in less than a week at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
According to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the latest shark attack happened Sunday when a person was bitten in the leg at Coligny Beach Park.
Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Just five days earlier, another person was bitten in the leg by a shark in nearby Sea Pines.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said the person's injuries were also not life-threatening.
The person was taken by ambulance to Hilton Head Island Airport and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
Florida shark bite
On June 11, a 9-year-old girl was also attacked by a shark in Boca Grande, Florida.
According to updates shared by her family, the girl sustained significant injuries to her hand and faces a long road to recovery.
Though attacks are rare, the Sunshine State annually leads the nation in the number of unprovoked shark bites.