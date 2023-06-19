The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Bret could soon form; Invest 93L continues to strengthen

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and the last day of spring. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Tropics are heating up

We said hello to Bret on Monday and could soon welcome Cindy to the Atlantic by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday and became the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Bret will continue to strengthen, and the tropical storm is expected to become Hurricane Bret by late Wednesday.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern tropical Atlantic dubbed Invest 93L. Forecasters say chances are increasing for Invest 93L to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week.

The outlook for Invest 93L in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Feeling hot, hot, hot

The relentless heat baking Texas and parts of the South will continue Tuesday, with a good portion of Texas under an Excessive Heat Warning.

The FOX Forecast Center said record highs would likely be set nearly every day this week.

Heat alerts are in effect across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana.

(FOX Weather)



Flood threat continues in Southeast on Tuesday

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track multiple days of severe weather and flash flooding across the Southeast as relentless rain falls over an already-drenched region.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued Monday after nearly a foot of rain fell in southwestern Alabama, and the same area could see more thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center says there will be an increased risk for flash flooding each day as downpours cause issues with the already-saturated ground, with some locations receiving nearly 8 inches of rain by the end of the week.

The rain forecast through the end of the workweek.

(FOX Weather)



