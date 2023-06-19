Severe weather threat continues in Southeast on Monday as flooding concerns grow

Severe thunderstorms will continue to threaten the Southeast on Monday after a suspected tornado turned deadly near Louin, Mississippi, Sunday night.

Extensive damage has been reported in Louin, and videos from the area after the likely tornado touched down around 11:40 p.m. CDT show buildings that were destroyed, trees snapped like toothpicks and vehicles obliterated by the storm’s ferocious winds.

Severe weather threat continues in Southeast on Monday

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of northern Florida and southeastern Georgia until 2 p.m. EDT.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the area shaded in yellow.

On Monday, the greatest risk of severe weather stretches from southeastern Louisiana into southeastern Mississippi, southern Alabama, Middle and South Georgia, northern Florida and western South Carolina.

Additional isolated strong to severe storms are also possible in parts of the Carolinas, Central Texas and the Ark-La-Tex region.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado are possible with any of these storms on Monday.

The severe storm threat on Monday, June 19, 2023.

More severe storms possible along northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms are possible along parts of the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday. A few strong storms could also develop farther east across Florida and southern Georgia.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with Tuesday's storms, but large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Heavy rain leads to growing flood concerns

The Southeast and parts of the Carolinas are bracing for multiple days of heavy rain this week, causing the flooding threat to grow even though the rain will be spread out over a span of about five days.

A cutoff area of low pressure will remain nearly stationary across the region for most of the week. This will provide the necessary trigger for showers and thunderstorms, which will combine with a stream of deep moisture from the Atlantic to produce heavy rainfall.

Overall, between 3 and 5 inches of rain is expected for most of the region, but some locations could receive nearly 8 inches of rainfall by the end of the week.