Extreme Weather
1 dead after likely tornado causes damage in Louin, Mississippi, Sunday night

Dramatic images show significant damage in the town of Louin after the suspected tornado touched down about 11:40 p.m. CDT Sunday night. Homes are severely damaged, and trees and power lines have been knocked down throughout the area.

By Brian Donegan , Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
LOUIN, Miss. – At least one person is dead after a likely tornado struck near Louin, Mississippi, Sunday night.

  • Extensive damage was reported after a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi.
    Extensive damage was reported after a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi. (Michael Gordon/SVC)

  • A vehicle is seen heavily damaged after a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi.
    A vehicle is seen heavily damaged after a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi. (Michael Gordon/SVC)

  • Victims of a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi, investigate a heavily damaged building.
    Victims of a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi, investigate a heavily damaged building. (Michael Gordon/SVC)

  • Strong winds from a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi, left a home severe damaged.
    Strong winds from a likely tornado in Louin, Mississippi, left a home severe damaged. (Michael Gordon/SVC)

  • Significant damage is seen in Louin, Mississippi, after a likely tornado struck the town about 11:40 p.m. CDT Sunday night.
    Significant damage is seen in Louin, Mississippi, after a likely tornado struck the town about 11:40 p.m. CDT Sunday night. (Michael Gordon / SVC)

  • A likely tornado brought down trees and wires in Louin, Mississippi.
    A likely tornado brought down trees and wires in Louin, Mississippi. (Michael Gordon/SVC)

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, the Jasper County Community Center will open its doors to anyone who has been displaced due to storm damage.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, issued a Tornado Warning late Sunday night for Louin and surrounding communities.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.

