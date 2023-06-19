1 dead after likely tornado causes damage in Louin, Mississippi, Sunday night

LOUIN, Miss. – At least one person is dead after a likely tornado struck near Louin, Mississippi, Sunday night.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

The South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi, confirmed the fatality to FOX Weather early Monday morning.

Dramatic images show significant damage in the town of Louin after the suspected tornado touched down about 11:40 p.m. CDT Sunday night. Homes are severely damaged, and trees and power lines have been knocked down throughout the area.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, the Jasper County Community Center will open its doors to anyone who has been displaced due to storm damage.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, issued a Tornado Warning late Sunday night for Louin and surrounding communities.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX Weather for updates.