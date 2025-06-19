Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Erick makes landfall, severe storms target I-95 corridor

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, June 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane Erick made landfall on southern coast of Mexico as monster Category 3 storm

Hurricane Erick reached Category 4 strength as the extremely dangerous storm made landfall as a strong Category 3 hurricane on the southern coast of Mexico in an area popular with travelers .

Residents and visitors in coastal communities like Puerto Escondido and Acapulco were urged to hunker down as Erick approached with winds of 140 mph and torrential rain that is expected to produce flash flooding and mudslides that will likely create life-threatening conditions along the country’s southwestern coast.

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City face destructive thunderstorms as 134M+ targeted by severe weather

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and other heavily populated areas across the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are expected to see potentially damaging severe weather Thursday, part of a sprawling threat that covers more than 134 million people.

Warm temperatures and high humidity across the region will set the stage for thunderstorms set to fire Thursday afternoon, threatening the evening commute with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph being the primary threat.

Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts knock out power across Midwest and Ohio Valley

More than 93,000 power outages were reported in Indiana, and more than 73,000 were reported in Ohio on Thursday morning, the impact of the severe weather system headed towards the East Coast.

Severe storms produced reports of tornadoes in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa on Wednesday. A 71-mph wind gust that brought down powerlines was recorded in Owen, Indiana and an 80 mph gust was clocked in Cleveland Wednesday night.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Watch: Video shows moment bear, dog go nose-to-nose inside California home

A small but mighty pup courageously tried to scare off a bear who broke into a home in Southern California over the weekend.

The incident was caught on home security video, as a black bear approached a home in Monrovia just before midnight Saturday.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.