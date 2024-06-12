The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida flood threat continues as tropics awaken

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, June 13, 2024, and National Weed Your Garden Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Florida’s flooding woes continue

A system trudging across Florida this week has already led to extensive flooding in parts of the state. Images of people being rescued from vehicles stranded in floodwater were common Wednesday as more than 10 inches of rain fell in some locations. The heavy rain is expected to continue through at least Saturday.

The flash flood outlook for Florida on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: 2 areas being monitored in Atlantic

Invest 90L – the system that is leading to flooding in Florida – is being watched for possible development as it moves over the Atlantic near the Southeast coast. A second area in the southern Gulf of Mexico is also being monitored for possible development early next week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms march across Midwest

Dangerous thunderstorms will continue to plague the Midwest on Thursday, with cities such as Chicago and Kansas City in the threat zone. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Heat wave moves across eastern US

Parts of the eastern U.S. are getting a taste of what the western side of the country has been enduring this week. Temps are climbing above average for more than 210 million people across the country Thursday. The highest temperatures so far this year are possible in major cities such as Philadelphia and Washington by Friday.

Temperature departures from average against population for the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Struggling sea turtle saved from rocks

A large sea turtle that had gotten stuck under some rocks on a Florida beach received a helping hand from authorities this week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.