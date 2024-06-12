Potential tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico south of Texas monitored for development by NHC

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a second potential tropical disturbance that could form over the weekend across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development early next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward," the NHC said in its latest outlook Wednesday morning.

NOAA ISSUES ITS MOST AGGRESSIVE HURRICANE FORECAST ON RECORD

A broad area of low pressure could form over the weekend across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



Unlike Invest 90L this week in Florida, the FOX Forecast Center said atmospheric conditions could be more favorable for development, allowing for a more organized area of low pressure. Although there remains uncertainty, there is a better signal for perhaps a tropical depression or weak tropical storm sometime early next week.

Regardless of any tropical development, the big picture remains focused on relentless rain as a slug of deep tropical moisture will shift away from Florida and become oriented toward Texas or the northern Gulf Coast.

2024 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR’S STORMS

A look at the rain outlook along the Gulf Coast through next week.

(FOX Weather)



This would bring heavy rain and potential flash flooding to the region starting Sunday. If a tropical depression or storm were to threaten the region, it would likely only increase the rain totals slightly and potentially enhance the wind gusts.

Details will continue to become clearer as the event draws closer, the FOX Forecast Center said.