Tropical disturbance to soak Florida as NHC monitors for development off Southeast coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development after it crosses Florida and emerges over the southwestern Atlantic.

Regardless of development, the FOX Forecast Center said heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding is expected across portions of Florida over the next few days.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said the trough of low pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is currently producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"This system is expected to move northeastward across Florida during the next day or so and offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast later this week," the agency noted in its latest outlook. "Environmental conditions are expected to be generally unfavorable, although some slow development is possible when the system is offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast."

Significant rain totals could lead to flooding

The formation of the tropical disturbance comes as a deluge of tropical moisture is forecast to bombard Florida this week, possibly dropping a foot of rain in some cities and leading to potential flooding across the state.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the highest rain totals will happen between Wednesday and Friday this week, bringing the potential for flooding as that rain adds up.

The tropical deluge will continue into the weekend. By Saturday, some areas in Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers and Naples, could see more than a foot of rain.

The rain forecast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



For areas including Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the rain event has already started. Both cities could see between 8 and 12 inches of rain throughout the week.

Orlando is poised to get 3-5 inches, with Thursday being the day with the highest rain totals. For North Florida, 1-2 inches is likely from Jacksonville to St. Augustine.

Day-by-day flash flood threat.

(FOX Weather)



The flash flood threat remains low but could quickly change for urban areas that regularly flood and as the ground becomes saturated with widespread daily rain.