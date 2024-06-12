See it: Struggling sea turtle safely rescued from rocks on Florida beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing along the Florida coast, and while a vast majority of the marine reptiles are able to make it back to the ocean, some need a little help making their way back into the water.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Such was the case in Flagler County, Florida, on Monday when the sheriff’s office was notified that a sea turtle was in distress and needed help.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the "very large" sea turtle became stuck on the coquina rocks along the sand dunes just south of Marineland Dolphin Adventures and couldn’t get back into the ocean.

GENDER REVEAL: SCIENTISTS SAY SAND DETERMINES THE SEX OF SEA TURTLES

According to the Facebook post, the turtle patrol arrived at the scene and discussed the situation with authorities, who advised that the turtle be released back into the water.

Work then began to help free the turtle, and a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy, as well as members of Flagler County Fire Rescue, were able to dislodge it from the rocks.

TRAPPED TURTLES: QUICK ACTION BY NEW ENGLAND FISHERMEN CAN HELP SAVE TANGLED LEATHERBACKS

They then carried the massive sea turtle into the surf, where it swam off into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean while the sun began to rise.