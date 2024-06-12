Search
Earth & Space
See it: Struggling sea turtle safely rescued from rocks on Florida beach

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the "very large" sea turtle was stuck on coquina rocks in some sand dunes and couldn't escape

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing along the Florida coast, and while a vast majority of the marine reptiles are able to make it back to the ocean, some need a little help making their way back into the water.

This photo shows members of the Flagler County Sheriffs Office rescuing a sea turtle that became stuck on rocks.

Such was the case in Flagler County, Florida, on Monday when the sheriff’s office was notified that a sea turtle was in distress and needed help.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the "very large" sea turtle became stuck on the coquina rocks along the sand dunes just south of Marineland Dolphin Adventures and couldn’t get back into the ocean.

This photo shows members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office rescuing a sea turtle that became stuck on rocks.

According to the Facebook post, the turtle patrol arrived at the scene and discussed the situation with authorities, who advised that the turtle be released back into the water.

Work then began to help free the turtle, and a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy, as well as members of Flagler County Fire Rescue, were able to dislodge it from the rocks.

This photo shows members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office rescuing a sea turtle that became stuck on rocks.

They then carried the massive sea turtle into the surf, where it swam off into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean while the sun began to rise.

