Round 2 of life-threatening heat menaces West with Las Vegas, Phoenix, Sacramento in crosshairs

Millions in the West will face a potentially deadly heat wave this week, the second in as many weeks.

The calendar hasn't even turned the page to the official start of summer yet, and already, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Watches across California's Central Valley and the Desert Southwest. The danger starts Monday for Sacramento. It then expands to Las Vegas in Nevada and Phoenix in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Phoenix staying in the danger zone through Thursday.

"Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 111. Major Heat Risk," warned the NWS Phoenix in the watch. "Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke."

"An Excessive Heat Watch means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, may occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat," the NWS continued.

The NWS issues Excessive Heat Watches when the heat index, or feels-like temperature, in the next 24–72 hours is forecast to reach into dangerous territory. The watch turns into a warning 12 hours before and during "extremely dangerous heat conditions." In general, the NWS looks for the heat index to hit or exceed 105 degrees for at least 2 days and overnight air temperatures that aren't forecast to drop below 75.

Deadliest summer for Phoenix heat

This comes on the heels of last week's record-breaking heat wave.

Las Vegas tied it's all-time earliest record to hit 110 degrees. On June 7, the city set a record warm low temperature overnight. Bishop, California also broke or actually shattered their previous record warm low temperature by 7 degrees, according to the NWS.

Both Las Vegas and Phoenix are already struggling to prevent a repeat of the exceptionally deadly summer of 2023. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, heat-related deaths soared to 294 in 2023, a 78% increase from 2022.

Officials found that 645 people died of heat related illnesses across the Phoenix Metro area in 2023. That was more than 50% more deaths than the previous year, which set a record for the number of heat deaths.

How hot will it get?

FOX weather is tracking the heat wave which starts in earnest Monday.

Monday

California's Central Valley is under an Excessive Heat Watch. Sacramento's average is 86 degrees, but Monday will hit 96 and by Tuesday the mercury will top out at 102.

Fresno and Bakersfield are expected to hit 104 degrees Tuesday. The average highs are 89 and 90 respectively.

Heat Alerts start on Monday and shift east into Thursday.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be the hottest day for California, and the heat expands across Arizona and Nevada.

Las Vegas, which averages a high of 98 degrees this time of year, will be 10 degrees hotter than average. Everyone outdoors Wednesday will swelter in 109-degree heat. Thursday cools down, but not by much, with FOX Weather forecasting a high of 107 degrees.

NOAA has placed both Sacramento and Las Vegas in a Level 3 out of 4, or "major" threat, for heat-related impacts. NOAA recently rolled out its index called HeatRisk nationwide.

"This level of heat affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," NOAA stated. "Impacts likely in some health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure."

Wednesday

The Valley of the Sun in Arizona is usually warm, for most, this time of year. The average high for Phoenix is 103 degrees, but Wednesday hits 111. Tucson, usually 100, heads to 109.

Fresno in California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson are under a major, or Level 3 of 4, risk for heat-related impacts, according to NOAA's HeatRisk.

Thursday

The Watch expires for Sacramento and Las Vegas on Thursday, but Phoenix burns on with a high of 112 degrees. Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Fresno drop to moderate HeatRisk.

"This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," stated NOAA. "Impacts possible in some health systems and in heat-sensitive industries."