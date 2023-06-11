The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain returns to Northeast as severe storms, heat eye South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 12, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Beneficial soaking rain develops in Northeast as workweek begins

A potent storm system will bring beneficial rain to parts of the Northeast on Monday after a persistently dry few weeks across much of the region. Rain is expected from Ohio into New York, Pennsylvania and southward to the Carolinas. The rain will also fall over the wildfires that continue to rage across parts of southern Quebec and Nova Scotia in eastern Canada, which sent hazardous plumes of smoke into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states last week. Unsettled weather is expected to continue across the Northeast for much of the week ahead, providing more chances for beneficial precipitation.

The forecast rain totals through Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Severe weather eyes South for much of the week ahead

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for multiple days of severe storms across the South this week after the region was largely spared from significant severe weather outbreaks in May during what is typically the most active time of year for tornadoes. This is because of an unusual weather pattern more typical of spring than the middle of June. Multiple regions face the threat of severe storms today, including an area extending from North and Central Texas to the central Gulf Coast, parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts, as well as the High Plains of southeastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico.

The severe storm threat on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Dangerous heat will sear the southern Plains later this week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking what appears to be the first prolonged period of potentially dangerous excessive heat in parts of the southern Plains later this week, with temperatures nearing or exceeding 100 degrees. The scorching temperatures will begin on Wednesday, with areas of South Texas experiencing the hot weather. But it gets worse by Thursday, with temperatures at or above 100 expected for more areas of Texas, including the highly populated metro areas of Houston and Dallas. This early-season heat will also spread north and east into parts of Oklahoma and Louisiana by the end of the workweek.

The tropics remain quiet, but now is a good time to prepare for hurricane season.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

