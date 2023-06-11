Thirsty Great Lakes region receiving first beneficial rain in weeks before storm enters Northeast on Monday
Rain will also sweep through southern Quebec and Nova Scotia in eastern Canada, bringing badly needed precipitation to help firefighters tame dozens of wildfires that were responsible for pushing hazardous plumes of smoke into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states last week.
The Great Lakes will be getting some much-needed rain this week with some areas picking up 1-2 inches by the time the system moves into parts of the Northeast on Monday.
A potent storm system is bringing beneficial rain to parts of the Great Lakes to end the weekend as the region deals with flash drought conditions after a persistently dry few weeks.
A flash drought is the rapid onset or intensification of drought. According to NOAA, a flash drought is often preceded by abnormally high temperatures, high winds and changes in solar radiation.
A look at the forecast in the Midwest and Great Lakes on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
The area of low pressure will be spinning across the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Sunday before pushing into the Northeast on Monday.
Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s from Kansas City, Missouri, through Chicago and Detroit, with rain stretching from areas of eastern Missouri through Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The rain could be heavy at times.
A look at the FOX Weather FutureTrack on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
The FOX Forecast Center said a few rumbles of thunder also can't be ruled out in Chicago and Detroit.
By Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours, the bulk of the heaviest rain could be falling across southern Illinois and into the Ohio Valley.
Messy Monday in the Northeast
A look at the FOX Weather FutureTrack on Monday, June 12, 2023.
(FOX Weather)
The FOX Forecast Center said the storm system will make its way into the Northeast by Monday, with rain expected from Ohio into Pennsylvania, the Carolinas and New York state.
Later on Monday, the rain will push into major cities such as New York and Boston, which the FOX Forecast Center expects to last into Tuesday.
A look at the forecast in the Northeast on Monday, June 12, 2023.
While rain and thunderstorms are expected across portions of the region, temperatures should remain comfortable.
Millions of Americans from upstate New York through the mid-Atlantic should remain in the lower to mid-70s for afternoon highs.
Rain totals should help drought conditions
The forecast rain totals through Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Blockbuster rain totals aren't expected from this system. However, the FOX Forecast Center said many areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain through the middle of the week. That could put a small dent in drought conditions currently being experienced across the region.
Current drought conditions in the Great Lakes and Northeast.
(FOX Weather)
Areas of southwestern Ohio and northern New York could see locally higher amounts between 2 and 3 inches by the time the system moves out of the region.
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 2 of 42
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 3 of 42
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 4 of 42
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 5 of 42
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 6 of 42
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 7 of 42
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 8 of 42
The Lincoln Memorial is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. A Code Red Air Quality Alert, for unhealthy and unsafe air, is in effect Wednesday for the Washington area. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 42
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
Image 10 of 42
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Hazy skies are seen over Arlington, VA as people are seen near the Potomac River on Wednesday June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Smoke from wildfires in Canada have darkened the skies and effected the air quality in some of the United States. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 11 of 42
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: Visitors walk along the Iwo Jima Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 12 of 42
WASHINGTON - JUNE 7: Wearing protective face masks, U.S. Park Rangers stand at the base of the Washington Monument on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 13 of 42
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: The Lincoln Memorial, pictured from Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday.
(Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
Image 14 of 42
A view of smoky sky as air quality fell to dangerous levels due to Canada's wildfires, according to reports from the National Weather Service, in Washington DC, United States on June 07, 2023.
(Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency)
Image 15 of 42
You can faintly see Washington, DC landmarks smogged by smoke in the distance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
( )
Image 16 of 42
The Manhattan skyline is seen during sunrise amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires on June 08, 2023 in New York City.
(Michael M. Santiago)
Image 17 of 42
Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023.
(David Dee Delgado)
Image 18 of 42
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Image 19 of 42
Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(Pam Ng)
Image 20 of 42
( )
Image 21 of 42
( )
Image 22 of 42
The US Capitol, from right, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The US Northeast faces another day of choking smoke from forest fires across eastern Canada with air quality alerts stretching from New York and New England to South Carolina. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
( )
Image 23 of 42
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 24 of 42
Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
(NWS Binghamton)
Image 25 of 42
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke shrouds the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 26 of 42
The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 27 of 42
A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York on June 6, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 28 of 42
A man stands before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023.
(ED JONES/AFP)
Image 29 of 42
A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023.
(ED JONES/AFP)
Image 30 of 42
The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 31 of 42
The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 32 of 42
The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.
(Spencer Platt)
Image 33 of 42
Heavy smoke shrouds the Chrysler Building and One Vanderbilt in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 34 of 42
Buildings and Central Park shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in New York, US, on Tuesday. June 6, 2023. New York City is bathed in a blanket of unhealthy air as smoke from Canadian wildfires seeps across much of the eastern US and Great Lakes areas.
(Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Image 35 of 42
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as grounds crew prepares the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Image 36 of 42
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Image 37 of 42
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Image 38 of 42
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))
Image 39 of 42
Smoke over Yankee stadium (June 6, 2023)
(@borgesCL/Twitter)
Image 40 of 42
Heavy smoke fills the air as people cross 34th Street in Herald Square on June 6, 2023, in New York City.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 41 of 42
A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York, United States on June 6, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
The rainfall forecast for eastern Canada through Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (FOX Weather)
"The storm is pushing up into Canada – that’s the best news of all," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "They’re expecting maybe more than 2 inches of rain in some of the provinces where some of these massive wildfires are burning."
For the fires in Quebec, predictions range from about a half-inch to 2 inches of rain – likely not enough to end the wildfires, but welcome news to help in the firefight.