The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather is back in the nation’s forecast
Start your day with the latest weather news – After a relatively quiet stretch of weather, severe storms will rumble across parts of the Southern Plains on Saturday and the mid-South on Sunday.
It's Saturday, June 10, 2023, and National Iced Tea Day.
Severe storms return to forecast for southern US
It’s been a relatively quiet stretch of weather for the southern U.S., but that will change this weekend as severe thunderstorms are expected in the region. Saturday’s severe weather threat appears to be the greatest and is concentrated mainly in Texas. Sunday sees the risk spread east and cover much of the mid-South. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats.
(FOX Weather)
Things to know
Air quality improves after days of choking wildfire smoke
It has been a strange week, to say the least, across the Northeast, where eerie scenes of orange skies grabbed headlines as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the region. The Mars-esque pictures were replaced with images of blue skies on Friday as the smoke began to lift. Rain is expected in Quebec and the Great Lakes region this weekend, which should help with firefighting efforts in Canada.
Yellowstone National Park still recovering from last year’s historic flood
Rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain last June swelled rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park. The result was catastrophic flooding in the region that swept away homes, eroded roads and caused mudslides. Nearly a year later, efforts to restore the park to its former glory are still underway.
Hurricane HQ
The tropics remain quiet, but now is a good time to prepare for hurricane season.
(FOX Weather)
