The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather is back in the nation’s forecast

Start your day with the latest weather news – After a relatively quiet stretch of weather, severe storms will rumble across parts of the Southern Plains on Saturday and the mid-South on Sunday.

By Aaron Barker
Severe weather likely in Dallas and northeastern Texas Saturday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 10, 2023, and National Iced Tea Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms return to forecast for southern US

It’s been a relatively quiet stretch of weather for the southern U.S., but that will change this weekend as severe thunderstorms are expected in the region. Saturday’s severe weather threat appears to be the greatest and is concentrated mainly in Texas. Sunday sees the risk spread east and cover much of the mid-South. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats.

The severe weather outlook for June 10, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Air quality improves after days of choking wildfire smoke

It has been a strange week, to say the least, across the Northeast, where eerie scenes of orange skies grabbed headlines as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the region. The Mars-esque pictures were replaced with images of blue skies on Friday as the smoke began to lift. Rain is expected in Quebec and the Great Lakes region this weekend, which should help with firefighting efforts in Canada.

Comparing Canadian wildfires to California wildfires

Yellowstone National Park still recovering from last year’s historic flood

Rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain last June swelled rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park. The result was catastrophic flooding in the region that swept away homes, eroded roads and caused mudslides. Nearly a year later, efforts to restore the park to its former glory are still underway.

National Park Service

National Park Service Yellowstone recovery

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

Hurricane HQ

The tropics remain quiet, but now is a good time to prepare for hurricane season.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

