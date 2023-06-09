Search
Rangers seek pair accused of 'harassing' bison calf in Grand Teton National Park

Intentionally interfering with park wildlife is considered harassment and is punishable by law, according to park officials.

By Angeli Gabriel , Robert Ray Source FOX Weather
Yellowstone works to protect wildlife as tourists flock to iconic national park

Tourists flocking to a beloved national park are starting the summer off by breaking the rules over wildlife interactions. Several stories of attempts to take selfies with bison, picking up a bison calf and moving it, and the latest, driving an elk calf to a police station, have gone viral, prompting Yellowstone to issue a statement asking the public to act responsibly. FOX Weather's Robert Ray is at the park with a look at what's to be done to protect both man and beast.

MOORE, Wy. – National Park Service rangers have opened an investigation into two individuals who are accused of "harassing" a bison calf in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NPS, investigators are seeking any information regarding two men who were seen approaching and touching the calf about 1 p.m. Sunday at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats. Information can be reported by calling the park's tip line at 307-739-3367. 

Two individuals who allegedly approached and touched a bison calf in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. local time.

Two individuals who allegedly approached and touched a bison calf in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. local time. 

(National Park Service / FOX Weather)

Intentionally interfering with park wildlife is considered harassment and is punishable by law, according to park officials.

In the case of calves and other offspring, interactions with humans can cause the wildlife to be rejected by their mothers and their pack, officials said. This rejection can put the offspring in danger and present a hazard to humans, so they are often euthanized as a result.

Any cases of harassment of wildlife in Grand Teton National Park can be reported to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.

Grand Teton, Yellowstone park rangers exasperated over tourists’ too-close encounters with wildlife

A spate of recent encounters between humans and animals in America’s national parks put the safety of those involved at risk – with one leading to deadly consequences.

Many of those encounters occurred in Yellowstone National Park, where animals such as bison, bears and other wildlife freely roam the grounds and often come within mere feet of tourists and their vehicles as the wildlife cross the roads.

No other location in the world has the amount of wildlife and the amount of visitation all in the same place, according to Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly.

A herd of bison stops traffic along the highway in Hayden Valley on September 23, 2022, near Canyon Village, Wyoming.

A herd of bison stops traffic along the highway in Hayden Valley on September 23, 2022, near Canyon Village, Wyoming.

(George Rose / Getty Images)

"You go to Africa and see a lot of animals, no people. You go to Alaska and see a lot of animals, no people. You come here, you see a lot of animals, and you see a lot of people," Sholly said in an interview with FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This close proximity between man and beast has led to a number of potentially dangerous situations, in which tourists have been seen approaching wildlife to snap a few pictures.

For photographer Bruce Becker, a more frustrating situation is one involving professional photographers who come too close to animals for the sake of a good shot.

  Two men are seen breaking park guidance and approaching a pair of wild bison inside Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 1 of 4

    Two men are seen breaking park guidance and approaching a pair of wild bison inside Yellowstone National Park. (Heidi Irby via Storyful)

  Woman takes selfie with bison on May 20, 2023 in Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 2 of 4

    Woman takes selfie with bison on May 20, 2023 in Yellowstone National Park. (Storyful)

  Tourists filming two bison fight in Yellowstone National Park.
    Image 3 of 4

    Tourists filming two bison fight in Yellowstone National Park. (Cindy Shaffer via Storyful)

  Park visitors photograph a bison crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
    Image 4 of 4

    Park visitors photograph a bison crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (Robert Alexander)

"They're out there getting too close to get the shot -- no shot is worth an animal's life," Becker said.

Other tourists have come even closer to wildlife. Over Memorial Day weekend, park visitors placed a baby elk into their car and brought the calf to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department.

One week prior, another park visitor helped a baby bison out of a waterway. This encounter led the pack to reject the calf, leading park officials to euthanize the animal so it would no longer be a hazard to itself and humans. Officials also charged the park visitor with a $500 fine and a series of other fees.

HAWAII MAN FINED FOLLOWING DEATH OF BISON CALF AT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

A Grizzly bear mother and her cub walk near Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

A Grizzly bear mother and her cub walk near Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

(KAREN BLEIER / AFP / Getty Images)

"We just ask that people, if they come across the baby animal, leave it where it is, give it space, don't disturb it, and definitely don't touch it," said Justin Schwabedisse, park official at Grand Teton National Park. "If we as humans touch that animal, the mother may come back and abandon that animal. So, just leave the animal in its place."

The National Park Service cautions park visitors from approaching wildlife. Bison, in particular, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

Park rangers recommend visitors stay at least a football field, or about 100 yards, away from wildlife to ensure a safe park experience.

