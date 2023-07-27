The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Midwest faces renewed severe weather threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, July 28, 2023, and World Conservation Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Midwest, Great Lakes face another day of severe storms

The Midwest and Great Lakes – regions that have already been pounded by thunderstorms this week – are facing a renewed threat of severe weather Friday. The worst storms will likely be concentrated in an area that includes large cities such as Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Cleveland, Ohio.

The severe weather outlook for July 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Excessive heat continues for millions across US

Heat alerts continue Friday for millions of people across large swaths of the country. Major cities in the Northeast are expecting triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Heat indices in the Midwest will be near 110 degrees in some places.

Heat alerts are in effect for large parts of the U.S. on July 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Soggy weekend gives Florida break from extreme heat

Parts of Florida have been under heat alerts for weeks, but a bunch of tropical moisture funneling into the state through the weekend is bringing some relief. In some places, the rain is falling at a rate that is raising concerns about flooding.

The Florida forecast for July 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

The FOX Forecast Center continues to monitor a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, which is days away from its prime development zone.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean on July 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .