The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Midwest faces renewed severe weather threat

Start your day with the latest weather news – Cities across the Midwest and Great Lakes are expecting another day of severe storms, with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes possible.
It's Friday, July 28, 2023, and World Conservation Day.
Midwest, Great Lakes face another day of severe storms
The Midwest and Great Lakes – regions that have already been pounded by thunderstorms this week – are facing a renewed threat of severe weather Friday. The worst storms will likely be concentrated in an area that includes large cities such as Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Cleveland, Ohio.
Excessive heat continues for millions across US
Heat alerts continue Friday for millions of people across large swaths of the country. Major cities in the Northeast are expecting triple-digit feels-like temperatures. Heat indices in the Midwest will be near 110 degrees in some places.
Soggy weekend gives Florida break from extreme heat
Parts of Florida have been under heat alerts for weeks, but a bunch of tropical moisture funneling into the state through the weekend is bringing some relief. In some places, the rain is falling at a rate that is raising concerns about flooding.
Hurricane HQ: Disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
The FOX Forecast Center continues to monitor a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, which is days away from its prime development zone.
