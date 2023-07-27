Florida swapping heat for rain through weekend thanks to tropical moisture

MIAMI - A stretch of wet weather that has impacted much of the Sunshine State is expected to continue through the weekend, with many communities picking up an additional 1-3 inches of rainfall.

A tropical wave that the FOX Forecast Center tracked across the western Atlantic is helping to enhance shower and thunderstorm activity from South Florida to the Interstate 10 corridor.

Doppler radar estimates over the last three days show communities between Miami and Key West have seen 3–4 inches of rainfall which have triggered the National Weather Service office to issue a Flash Flood Watch for millions of people in South Florida.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an additional 1-3 inches of rain could fall through the weekend, with occasional higher amounts in the heavier showers and thunderstorms.

"And as we go into the next few days, if you’re going to be there on vacation, you’re visiting family, or if you live there, some of these storms are going to just pour," said FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera. "It’s like being at a water park, and that big tub of water comes out and splashes on top of you. There’s just a lot of moisture over the state, more than usual."

As the weekend progresses, some coastal communities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach are expected to slowly dry out as the tropical moisture impacts cities further north and west in the state.

Orlando’s best chance of rain comes Friday into Saturday, while cities such as Tampa and Jacksonville are not expected to see their heaviest rainfall until the weekend.

Expected rainfall amounts over the next few days

The rain does have its benefits

Many communities in the Sunshine State were on track to see their warmest July in decades, but the added rainfall could mean some relief from the heat.

The enhanced cloud cover and precipitation will likely hold high temperatures at or slightly below average.

A typical high in Miami in the final week of July is 91 degrees, but forecasts called for the city to come in below average through the end of the workweek.

Orlando is in a similar boat, with high temperatures through Friday stuck at about 90 degrees, while an average day is usually 92 degrees.

The rain could also help cut down on the few areas of the state still experiencing drought conditions.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, about 10% of the state, mostly along the west coast, are experiencing unusually dry or drought conditions.

Cities experiencing a lack of rainfall include Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Forecast models show these communities could pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall through the weekend, which will help cut down on rainfall deficits.