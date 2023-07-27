July on track to be world's hottest month on record, WMO says

GENEVA – The World Meteorological Organization announced Thursday that the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record, setting the month on track to be the hottest July and hottest month on record.

"We don’t have to wait for the end of the month to know this," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board."

The findings are based on data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The C3S noted that the hottest day on record since 1940 was July 6, when the global mean surface air temperature reached 62.7 degrees. This broke the previous record of 62.2 degrees set on Aug. 13, 2016. The second- and third-hottest days on record were July 5 and July 7.

GLOBAL TEMPS EXCEED CLIMATE-CHANGE BENCHMARK FOR FIRST TIME AS EL NINO BUILDS

During the first and third week of July, the global mean temperature temporarily surpassed the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold set by the Paris Climate Agreement as the target limit for climate change over 20- or 30-year periods.

The previous record holder for the hottest month and hottest July was in 2019, according to the C3S. During that month, the global mean surface air temperature was about 61.9 degrees, whereas the global mean surface air temperature averaged for the first 23 days of July 2023 hit 62.5 degrees.

"At this stage, it is virtually certain that the full monthly average temperature for July 2023 will exceed that of July 2019 by a significant margin, making July 2023 the warmest July and warmest month on record," the WMO said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The announcement comes as heat waves have swept through parts of North America, Europe and Asia. China set a new national temperature record with a reading of 126 degrees on July 16 in Turpan, according to the China Meteorological Administration.