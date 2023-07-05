El Nino delivers on expectations world is heading towards period of all-time record heat

Climatologists say the world experienced its warmest average temperature ever during the first week of July but warn Earth could only be at the start of an extended period of extreme heat due to El Niño and climate change.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reported the average global temperature reached 62.39 degrees Fahrenheit (16.88 degrees Celsius) on Monday, beating out the previous record of 62.24 degrees Fahrenheit (16.80 degrees Celsius) set back in August 2016.

Recent heat waves around the world likely contributed to the globe reaching its all-time record.

In June, temperatures reached 113 degrees in Israel, causing hundreds of wildfires to flare.

Islands in the Caribbean and Puerto Rico reported some of their warmest highs ever as a dome of heat caused the feel-like temperature to soar to 125 degrees.

And recently, communities in Texas and Mexico have reported temperatures reaching between 110-120 degrees, leading to dozens of deaths.

The setting of new records is likely not a surprise to agencies that warned of an extended period of warmth during the El Niño climate pattern.

Since reliable technology started keeping track of world temperatures in the 1950s, the warmest year of any decade were periods dominated by an El Niño event, and the coldest were from La Niñas.

EL NINO, CLIMATE CHANGE TO LIKELY MAKE NEXT 5 YEARS HOTTEST RECORDED ON EARTH, WMO SAYS

The El Niño event of 2014-16 holds records for not only being one of the strongest on record but also causing the world’s warmest temperatures.

The 2016 year ended with temperatures around 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, making it the warmest period on record.

NOAA says during El Niño events, there is typically more heating of the atmosphere than normal, which produces record-breaking temperatures.

TRANSITION INTO EL NINO COULD LEAD TO RECORD HEAT AROUND GLOBE

"Global temperatures are likely to surge to record levels in the next five years, fueled by heat-trapping greenhouse gases and a naturally occurring El Niño event," the World Meteorological Organization said during an update released during the spring.

The WMO cautioned that warmer temperatures will lead to more instances of melting ice and glaciers, leading to rising sea levels.

"This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment," the WMO Secretary-General previously stated.