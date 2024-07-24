The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood risk increases for Beryl-impacted Texas, Louisiana

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, July 25, 2024, and National Wine and Cheese Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

35 million face dangerous flood threat across South

Heavy rain continues across the South and along the Gulf Coast, including portions of Texas and Louisiana that were battered by Beryl. Some 35 million people from Texas to the Carolinas are included in the Level 2 and Level 3 flood risk areas on NOAA's Weather Prediction Center's 4-point scale.

The Level 3 risk zone covers parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, where two weather systems will combine to drench the region with up to 3 inches of rain per hour on Thursday.

The flood outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Tropical Storm Bud forms in Eastern Pacific

The second storm of the hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific formed Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center designated an area of disturbed weather over 400 miles off the coast of Mexico as Tropical Storm Bud.

Tropical Storm Bud was expected to exist for only around a day or two before beginning to weaken while in the open waters of the Pacific and working westward.

Bud's forecast cone.

(FOX Weather)



Oregon battles country's largest ‘megafire’

A wildfire raging in eastern Oregon is now the largest in the country. The Durkee Fire, ignited by a lightning strike on July 17, has scorched nearly a quarter-million acres.

Watch this: Incoming … fish?

A Tesla owner got quite the shock when they found their windshield smashed. But when he went to review the footage, you'll never believe what came flying out of the sky. The theory is that the fish was dropped by a bird that had plucked its catch from a nearby bay.

