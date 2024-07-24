Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Tesla windshield smashed by mysterious flying fish

You can see a large fish fall from the sky in New Jersey, bounce off a Tesla windshield and fly into a garage. The windshield was left shattered by the impact.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
The car's dashcam shows a large fish fall from the sky in New Jersey, bounce off the windshield and fly into their garage. (Video courtesy: Jeffrey Levine via Storyful) 01:16

Tesla windshield shatters after struck by falling fish

The car's dashcam shows a large fish fall from the sky in New Jersey, bounce off the windshield and fly into their garage. (Video courtesy: Jeffrey Levine via Storyful)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. – Well, someone has quite a fish tale to tell their insurance company.

Jeffrey Levine told Storyful that he and his wife were at their New Jersey home on Sunday when they heard their Tesla’s car alarm go off. But there was no burglar.

"When we went to look, the windshield was completely shattered and my wife noticed what looked like fish skin and blood splattered on the glass," he told Storyful.

Falling Fish in New Jersey

A fish fell from the sky and smashed the windshield of a Tesla in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. on July 21, 2024.

(Jeffrey Levine via Storyful)

Sure enough, the Tesla’s dashcam video helped tip the scales toward the aquatic perpetrator. You can see a large fish fall from the sky, bounce off the windshield and fly into their garage.

The windshield was left shattered by the impact.

The Levine’s prevailing theory is that the fish was dropped by a bird that had plucked its catch from a nearby bay.

Tags
Loading...