Watch: Florida thunderstorm zaps tree with brilliant lightning strike

VALRICO, Fla. – Lightning lit up a tree merely a few feet away from a home in southwestern Florida Monday, and it was captured on video.

Shot from across the street, the video kicks off with the tree and home in full view on a quiet, cloudy day.

A subtle flash of light quickly illuminates the area, before a bolt of lightning strikes the tree.

In a matter of milliseconds, the tree trunk is set aglow in an electric blaze, and thunder fills the air with a deafening roar.

The images below capture the incident scene-by-scene.

A closer look shows that the lightning bolt stripped the tree of much of its bark, as some it flew into the yard and nearby street.

Another tree in southwestern Florida was hit by a lightning strike on the same day.

Thunderstorms have been rolling through the South this week, including southwestern Florida.

Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S. averaging 285 lightning strikes per square mile in 2022.