Extreme Weather
Published

'Lucky to be alive': New York man escapes lightning strike while walking dog

A doorbell camera recorded the incident as Krass stepped out of his home to walk his dog.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Matt Krass joined FOX Weather to describe the moment a bolt of lightning struck nearby as he was walking his dog. July 24, 2024.

New York man, dog escape lightning strike

Matt Krass joined FOX Weather to describe the moment a bolt of lightning struck nearby as he was walking his dog. July 24, 2024.

NEW CITY, N.Y. – Matt Krass and his dog narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck just outside of his backyard last week in southern New York.

Krass told FOX Weather that thunderstorms were forecast for the area, and he wanted to make sure his dog had an opportunity to go out beforehand.

A doorbell camera recorded the incident as Krass stepped out of his home with his dog.

Then approximately 25 feet from where the two stood, lightning struck and set some trees aglow. But for Krass, who was looking away at the time, only heard the event.

The moment lightning struck. Krass can be seen on the right side of the frame. July 17, 2024.

The moment lightning struck. Krass can be seen on the right side of the frame. July 17, 2024.

(Matt Krass via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Before I knew it, there was this loud, amazingly loud, like, incredibly loud – like, the loudest sound I've ever heard in my life – bolt" Krass said.

Despite not seeing the lightning strike, he was certain about what just occurred. His dog ran back inside, and Krass followed.

"I was just lucky to be alive, and I thought, let me get out of the possibility of any more lightning coming my way," he said.

He noted that he later looked outside to see any damage from the lightning, but none was evident.

