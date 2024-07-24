‘Lucky to be alive’: New York man escapes lightning strike while walking dog

NEW CITY, N.Y. – Matt Krass and his dog narrowly escaped a lightning bolt that struck just outside of his backyard last week in southern New York.

Krass told FOX Weather that thunderstorms were forecast for the area, and he wanted to make sure his dog had an opportunity to go out beforehand.

A doorbell camera recorded the incident as Krass stepped out of his home with his dog.

Then approximately 25 feet from where the two stood, lightning struck and set some trees aglow. But for Krass, who was looking away at the time, only heard the event.

"Before I knew it, there was this loud, amazingly loud, like, incredibly loud – like, the loudest sound I've ever heard in my life – bolt" Krass said.

Despite not seeing the lightning strike, he was certain about what just occurred. His dog ran back inside, and Krass followed.

"I was just lucky to be alive, and I thought, let me get out of the possibility of any more lightning coming my way," he said.

He noted that he later looked outside to see any damage from the lightning, but none was evident.