The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heavy rain threatens flood-ravaged Northeast

It's Friday, July 21, 2023.

Waterlogged Northeast faces another flood threat

Flood Watches are up for a large swath of the Northeast as storms are expected to dump heavy rain on a region already hard hit by floods in recent weeks. All that flooding has washed debris into rivers and streams, which has made its way to the Long Island Sound, where officials are warning of a large debris field that poses hazards to boaters and swimmers alike.

The excessive rainfall outlook for July 21, 2023.

Severe weather likely in South

Storms raked across the South on Thursday, and the region is set to see more of that on Friday. Damaging wind is the primary threat in an area that stretches from Arkansas to the Georgia coast.

The severe weather outlook for July 21, 2023.

Millions of Americans under heat alerts as triple-digit temps continue

From Idaho to Florida, a heat wave that just won’t let up is entering another day when Americans will feel the sizzle of either triple-digit temperatures or temperatures that feel like they’re in the triple digits. Either way, the heat is dangerous, and there have already been some heat-related deaths reported.

Heat alerts for July 21, 2023.

Hurricane HQ: Don loops in Atlantic as disturbance being monitored

Tropical Storm Don is continuing a loopy path in the Atlantic Ocean and does not pose a threat to land. Meanwhile, the FOX Forecast Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance near Africa.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

