Weather News
Flash flooding threat renews for Northeast as front sweeps through areas soaked from earlier storms

Isolated damaging winds, hail and heavy rains of 1-3 inches may occur with the strongest thunderstorms in the Northeast and along the I-95 corridor, so flash flooding will be a concern. In addition, there is a low risk of a tornado.

By Scott Sistek
After thunderstorms rolled through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast early Friday morning, more storms are likely to develop in the afternoon, carrying a risk for flash flooding in areas soaked from previous torrential rains last week.  04:18

A cold front will advance through the Eastern Seaboard on Friday, placing a threat for flash flooding and strong-to-severe storms over the Northeast.

A line of strong thunderstorms already rolled through the northeastern I-95 corridor early Friday morning. In addition to frequent lightning and heavy downpours, thunderstorm-related gusts to 60 mph were possible.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

A gust hit 47 mph in Washington, D.C., with a gust to 45 mph in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Spotters reported a tree fell into a home near Eagle, Pennsylvania. All three New York area airports issued a ground stop just before 6 a.m. as the thunderstorms approached the Big Apple.  

"This is Round 1 as it makes its way across the East Coast," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar.

Heavy rains return to Northeast Friday afternoon

That line moved offshore just before 9 a.m.. But after a brief break in those storms' wake, the atmosphere will become somewhat unstable as an area of low pressure swirls through southern Quebec and a weak front pushes across New England later Friday morning into Friday afternoon.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop ahead of a weak front that should advance slowly eastward through the day.

Isolated damaging winds, hail and heavy rains may occur with the strongest thunderstorms, so flash flooding will be a concern.  The heaviest rainfall is expected in a region between the Adirondack and White Mountains, where forecast models show 1-3 inches falling through Saturday morning.

Current Flash Flood Risk Forecast for Friday
(FOX Weather)

 

Other communities included in the heightened potential flood alert zone include Philadelphia, New York and Burlington, Vermont.

The soil is already heavily saturated from the southern to central Appalachians to the northern mid-Atlantic and Northeast where any storm has the potential to produce more flooding.

  • Image 1 of 14

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Daylight drone video shows catastrophic flooding submerging downtown Montpelier, Vermont
    Image 2 of 14

    Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT. (Brandon Clement / LSM)

  • Daylight drone video shows catastrophic flooding submerging downtown Montpelier, Vermont
    Image 3 of 14

    Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT. (Brandon Clement / LSM)

  • Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Ver
    Image 4 of 14

    Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vermont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (John Tully for The Washington Post)

  • Image 5 of 14

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Image 6 of 14

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • Flooding damage at Nate Cloutier's home in Lamoille County, Vermont on July 12, 2023.
    Image 7 of 14

    Flooding damage at Nate Cloutier's home in Lamoille County, Vermont on July 12, 2023. (Image: FOX Weather) ( )

  • Image 8 of 14

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 9 of 14

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 10 of 14

    WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) ( )

  • CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
    Image 11 of 14

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Scott Eisen)

  • CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
    Image 12 of 14

    CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. ( Scott Eisen)

  • Image 13 of 14

    Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday. (henrysweatherchannel)

  • A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday.
    Image 14 of 14

    A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday. (Alisha Durgin)

This will be especially true across portions of Vermont and far northeastern New York state where catastrophic and deadly flooding was reported last week.

Montpelier, Vermont, saw devastating flooding that hasn't been seen since the Great Flood of 1927.

In addition, there is a low risk of a tornado.

Current Severe Weather Forecast for Friday
(FOX Weather)

 

"As (the low) continues its trek across the region today, we are going to see a bit more of a way of spin across portions of the Northeast and that's going to pick up that threat of an isolated tornado or two in the afternoon," Minar said. 

Showers and thunderstorms will move out Friday evening, and the region should dry out Friday night.

