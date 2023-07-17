The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood threat returns to Northeast; Calvin moves closer to Hawaii

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flash flood threat returns to the Northeast

After flooding turned deadly over the weekend, the Northeast faces another round of wet weather on Tuesday, bringing with it a renewed risk of flash flooding.

Flash flooding will be possible across portions of the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and New England, including in Philadelphia and New York City.

Flash flood outlook for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Calvin to pass close to Hawaii's Big Island

Calvin continues to churn in the Central Pacific as a tropical storm and has Hawaii on alert.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued as Calvin is expected to pass close to the Big Island Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center says that Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves westward to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands Wednesday but could bring 4–8 inches of rain and strong winds to the Big Island.

The current status of Tropical Storm Calvin.

(FOX Weather)



More Canadian wildfire smoke for the eastern US

Wildfire smoke will continue to filter into the eastern U.S. on Tuesday, prompting the expansion of air quality alerts.

By Tuesday afternoon, thick smoke could be seen in parts of New York through Maine and through the mid-Atlantic through parts of the Southeast. Air quality will continue to deteriorate throughout the day before filtering out early Wednesday.

Air quality alerts are in effect for millions across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



No end in sight for the hellish heat wave

A widespread heat wave across the western and southern U.S. looks to have no end in sight as record highs are in jeopardy from coast to coast.

Heat alerts have expanded to more of the country Tuesday as the heat becomes more widespread.

The FOX Forecast Center warns the weather patterns that have resulted in excessive heat across large parts of the western and southern U.S. will continue through the foreseeable future with increasing fire risks and drought conditions.

Record-high temperatures are expected in several places across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.