Northeast braces for more heavy rain after deadly weekend flash flooding

NEW YORK – The Northeast is again bracing for more flooding starting on Tuesday after at least five people were killed in flash flooding in eastern Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a week after deadly flooding soaked areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued dozens of Flash Flood Warnings and even a few Tornado Warnings as nearly 60 million residents from Virginia to Maine faced the risk of flooding rainfall and severe weather.

Waterlogged Northeast at risk of flooding again

The flash flood threat on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

"We’ve had back-to-back weekends where half the weekend wasn’t even just a washout – it was laced with severe weather and flash flooding," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So, kind of a notch above that. We are going to get a break today, but tomorrow, the weather is going to create some scattered thunderstorms that will produce a flash flood threat."

Flash flooding will be possible across portions of the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and New England, including in Philadelphia and New York City. However, not everyone will be at risk.

"It’s a level 2 out of 4 warning, and the thing about tomorrow is that (the flooding) is more pocket-y," Merwin said. "So, a lot of folks are going to be a complete miss. You’re just dealing with the heat and humidity. In fact, I think most of the I-95 corridor will be missed tomorrow. But parts of New York and Pennsylvania have to look out for that."

A look at the FOX Model at 3 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

"The soil is really wet," she added. "We have our rivers running high. So, we do have to look at each wave as it moves through. The next wave is tomorrow."

Many people will not see rain on Tuesday, she added, meaning there will be more localized concerns of mostly street flooding when the thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon hours.